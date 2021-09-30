Music star Davido and Tiwa Savage recently ran into each other at a jewellery store in New York

The 30BG crooner flooded his Instastory channel with videos showing his luxury purchase as he encouraged Tiwa to splurge just like him

However, Tiwa seemed to be courteous of blowing out her fortune on luxury accessories as she reminded Davido of her son’s school fees

Singer Davido doesn’t hide his love for spending his fortune on luxury jewellery pieces and he once again made yet another stop at his dealer’s store in New York City.

Interestingly, the 30 BG crooner ran into his Nigerian colleague, Tiwa Savage, at the same store and he seemed really excited.

Tiwa Savage reacts as Davido urges her to spend millions on jewelleries. Photo: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido took to his Instastory channel with videos showing the new accessories that have been added to his ever-growing collection.

Prior to Tiwa’s arrival, the 30 BG boss had already splurged millions on a Patek Philippe wristwatch and he couldn’t help but encourage the My Darling crooner to also make a worthy purchase.

However, the video posted captured a seemingly courteous Tiwa who appeared to have visited the store with a moderate budget in mind.

The songstress was quick to talk about her son’s school fees as Davido admired the jewellery pieces she was trying out and told her to make payment for it all.

He reminded her that she would be fine, considering the fact that their kids attend the same school.

Watch the clip below:

Social media users react

The video got fans of the Nigerian superstars talking on social media. Read some comments sighted below:

just_officialjane said:

"My baby school fees o."

oluwagbemisola8 said:

"Big man, big woman."

kaylanky_official said:

"Man like obo ... jewelry no dey tire am."

larry_j777a said:

"I beg life no get duplicate oh , make una enjoy the money jare."

bkny_bee said:

"I loved watching this, was smiling. Don't be angry, just goan make money."

Davido gushes over Tiwa Savage's song

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that singer Davido took to social media to show his love for his colleague, Tiwa Savage’s hit song.

In a post shared on his verified Instagram page, the music star admitted that Tiwa’s Somebody’s Son track has left him mind blown.

According to the Risky crooner, he cannot control himself whenever the song comes on.

