Gabrielle Union took to social media recently to show some major love to young South African actress, Khosi Ngema. The US thespian praised Khosi for slaying her role in Netflix's Blood & Water.

The 21-year-old portrays the character of Filike Bhele in the drama series. Gabrielle chose Khosi as her #WCW on Wednesday, 29 September. The superstar shared that Khosi is on top of the game regardless of her age.

Taking to Twitter, the Deliver Us From Eva star urged her followers to stream Season 1 and 2 of Blood & Water so they could see Khosi Ngema in action. She captioned her post:

"Today’s #WCW is the immensely talented @Khosi_Ngema_. She plays Fikile Bhele on Netflix’s series Blood & Water (if you haven’t watched season 1, RUN DON’T WALK! Season 2 just started, and we are already deep). Khosi is only 21 years old and is already killing the game."

Tweeps, mostly from Mzansi, took to Gabrielle's comment section to praise her for recognising the country's talent. Check out some of their comments below:

@Leefiery said:

"Thank you for highlighting our talent on your platform."

@NetflixWatchClb wrote:

"What an amazing shout-out from an incredible actress from across the pond. This is what true empowerment is."

@NonkosiT commented:

"The Queen that is Gabrielle Union keeps winning for celebrating black talent across the world."

@TaylorForresta said:

"This is why I love you, you always cheering up other queens."

@GSirimiri wrote:

"South Africa stand up. Our sis is out there making us proud. I love to see it."

