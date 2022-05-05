Ludacris has taken to social media to share that he has bagged a bachelor's degree in music management from the Georgia State University

The US rapper was also invited by the institution to give the commencement speech for the Class of 2022 and he made sure to share videos of the ceremony on his timeline

The Number One Spot hitmaker has been congratulated by his music peers and followers after the news of his graduation was shared by The Shade Room online

Rapper Ludacris has bagged a degree in music management. Image: @ludacris

The Number One Spot hitmaker took to social media to share snaps and videos filmed at the graduation ceremony.

In one of the clips, the excited Fast & Furious superstar says:

"Mama I made it, we did it. Class of 2022, yes it took a long time but da*mn it I made it."

Taking to Instagram, The Shade Room also shared the musician's good news. The publication captioned the post:

"#PressPlay: #TSRPositiveImages: C’mon GRADUATE! #Ludacris secured an honorary bachelor’s degree in music management from Georgia State University. He was also invited to give the commencement speech for the class of 2022!"

Peeps took to Ludacris and the outlet's comment section to share their thoughts on his achievement.

Many congratulated him for continuing to lead by example.

brskash wrote:

"It’s never too late to make your mom proud, Black Excellence."

hibeeky_cubicles said:

"Who says there's a late comer in education?"

___bjw___ commented:

"We love to see it!"

emeraldluvsonyx wrote:

"Love to see a successful person striving to be more successful."

maliyyah2.0 said:

"Congratulations my guy."

sandylal commented:

"Slow and steady my friend, you kept at it! Congrats for yet another accomplishment under your belt."

ilse_richardson wrote:

"Congrats, be proud, be happy, be blessed you did it."

larenztate added:

"Congrats my Brotha! You continue to make us proud!"

