FCT, Abuja - Terrorists have devised a method of using Point of Sale (PoS) to collect ransom from relative sof their victims.

The Director-General of the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), a Major-General, Adamu Laka, said terrorists use PoS to escape when carrying out their nefarious activities.

Laka disclosed that Nigerian security agencies are working with major social media companies.

He said the plan is to take down accounts used by terrorists and criminal groups to promote their activities and raise funds.

As reported by Daily Trust, Laka made this known to journalists at the Centre’s headquarters in Abuja during the 2025 end-of-the-year press briefing.

According to Laka, ransom payments remained a major source of terror financing, with Point of Sale (PoS) operators increasingly exploited to move the funds.

The senior military officer said ransom payments were transferred to accounts belonging to PoS operators in many cases.

He said the PoS operator later released the cash to kidnappers, making tracking of such money more difficult

“You see a transfer made by terrorists, and when you investigate the account, it belongs to a PoS operator. The kidnappers give out the PoS operator’s number, the money is transferred, and they go to collect it.”

