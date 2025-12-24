Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

"How Terrorists Are Using PoS to Collect Ransom": FG Explains
Nigeria

"How Terrorists Are Using PoS to Collect Ransom": FG Explains

by  Adekunle Dada
2 min read

Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Terrorists have devised a method of using Point of Sale (PoS) to collect ransom from relative sof their victims.

The Director-General of the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), a Major-General, Adamu Laka, said terrorists use PoS to escape when carrying out their nefarious activities.

Laka disclosed that Nigerian security agencies are working with major social media companies.

He said the plan is to take down accounts used by terrorists and criminal groups to promote their activities and raise funds.

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

As reported by Daily Trust, Laka made this known to journalists at the Centre’s headquarters in Abuja during the 2025 end-of-the-year press briefing.

According to Laka, ransom payments remained a major source of terror financing, with Point of Sale (PoS) operators increasingly exploited to move the funds.

Read also

FG makes major decision on how bandits, kidnappers will be treated

The senior military officer said ransom payments were transferred to accounts belonging to PoS operators in many cases.

He said the PoS operator later released the cash to kidnappers, making tracking of such money more difficult

“You see a transfer made by terrorists, and when you investigate the account, it belongs to a PoS operator. The kidnappers give out the PoS operator’s number, the money is transferred, and they go to collect it.”

ISWAP demands N10m ransom to release teenagers

Recall that the abductors of 13 teenage female farmers in Borno State have reached out to their families.

According to family members, Islamic State in West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists are demanding N10 million ransom for their release.

A relative of one of the abductees narrated how the kidnappers were able to reach the families after kidnapping the teenagers .

Troops arrest kidnapper while negotiating N20m ransom

Legit.ng also reported that a suspected kidnapper was arrested in the Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State.

Read also

2 suspected ISWAP terrorists reportedly arrested in Lagos

Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) and Operation Zafin Wuta arrested the suspect while negotiating a N20 million ransom.

The Army spokesperson, Lieutenant Umar Mohammed, narrated how the Troops of the 6 Brigade succeeded in apprehending the suspect.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Adekunle Dada avatar

Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Nigerian ArmyAbuja
Hot:
Lexi2legits Deep love letters Omoge saidat Bbnaij sultana According to jim