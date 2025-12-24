The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested three masquerades for parading the streets without authorisation and attacking innocent people

The police in Akwa Ibom have arrested and paraded three masquerades over the allegation of displaying on the streets without any authorisation and attacking innocent people. Baba Azare, the Commissioner of Police in the state, disclosed the development in Uyo, the state capital, on Monday, December 22.

According to the police boss, the masquerades were arrested in the Eket local government area of Akwa Ibom during the celebration of the Ekid Day on Saturday, December 20. The commission explained that those who were injured by the masquerades were receiving treatments in undisclosed hospitals in the state.

The police authority decried that the masquerades' action was against the executive order recently signed by Governor Umo Eno, which banned masquerades from parading the streets without the police's approval.

Governor Eno had said he had utmost respect for tradition and culture two weeks ago, but insisted that the decision to ban masquerades from parading the streets in the state was based on the need to curtail insecurity, chaos and nuisance most of the masquerades always displayed by the masquerades. The move was to restore sanity and dignity in society.

Nigerians react as police arrest masquerades

However, the video of the arrested masquerades has started generating reactions from some Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

temilade_official said the scene is satirical:

"The funniest video of the year 2025 anytime God is bored, he’ll just tune into Nigeria 🇳🇬 to laugh."

official_lawz1 posited that the police should not be involved in such a case:

"How did we get here? Don’t these villages have a community head, kings, etc, to allow the police into these kinda issues? Our culture is dying all in the name of civilisation."

kennylawrence said culture should not be abused:

"Wonder why this 'culture' cannot be practised without causing harm to innocent people. Indigenous practices are relevant to the identities of indigenous people, but when you do ridiculous things like flogging bystanders or harming them, what exactly is the benefit of preserving such cultural heritage?"

mustaphaaa234 said they should have removed their costume:

"Omo, which kind county be these self, make dem allow dem comot their regalia na abi e don do."

wole_plus compared Samuel in the masquerade to that of the one in the Bible:

"Samuel, during the Bible time, was a judge and a prophet...but Samuel in Nigeria is a masquerader."

