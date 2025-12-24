A Nigerian man has shared the story of a brilliant young girl who has been excelling in school and bagging the first position

A Nigerian man brought attention to the inspiring journey of a young schoolgirl whose academic achievement stood out despite difficult personal circumstances.

The brilliant student who consistently topped her class and earned admiration from many Nigerians who came across her results.

SS1 student who bags first position goes viral

The poster identified on X as @winexviv, drew attention to the child’s intelligence despite her humble background.

He explained that the girl, identified as Favour Chiugo Onovo-Edeugo, attended Sacred Heart College in Uwani, Enugu State.

According to him, she helped her family survive financially by selling pap on the streets every morning and evening, using the proceeds to contribute to her school fees and household needs.

Against all odds, the SS1 student remained committed to her education and continued excelling.

A photo of her examination record was shared alongside the story, showing that she emerged as the top-performing student in her class, which comprised 35 pupils.

The student's proud class teacher left a remark on her result urging her to keep up the excellent work.

"Excellent result. Keep it up," the teacher said.

Sharing the story online the X user said:

"I learnt about this little girl Favour Chiugo Onovo-Edeugo who attends Sacred Heart College, Uwani, Enugu State. She sells pap every morning and evening on the street to pay her school fees and support her family, yet consistently excels first academically. Her story is a testament to the power of resilience and focus. I really want us to support her via ISEE (isee.ng) to encourage our girls. What do you suggest?"

Nigerians praise brilliant SS1 student

As the post circulated online, Nigerians expressed admiration for the girl’s discipline and brilliance.

Matthew said:

"It's good to reward efforts and resilience especially academically, supporting her through ISEEE as her core sponsor will encourage her to consistently improve and remain on the excelling track."

IsDamisa said:

"Can't the governor of her state take special interest in her case and sponsor her to further her education? She can also be guaranteed permanent employment after her higher education studies."

Scofield said said:

"Please I will like to support in any little way I can. Man, this was me back in the days. Upon all due hardship of life, lost my mom (only helper) but still was top top of my class until I just gave up on academics, dropped out. That’s how hustling to survive took over."

Chiazokam reacted:

"This will really go a long way for her and her family especially giving her the hope never to give up and to keep doing her best."

Anidiobu reacted:

"Go ahead sir. I Sabi her. She's very punctual in helping her parents to sell akamu every morning and evening. Every morning, she will sell the akamu towards 6:30am- 8am, before going to school every morning. I vouch for this help sir."

Tochukwu added:

"If the works you do can be replicated in all the regions of Nigeria, imagine the effect it would have on our progress as a country 10years from now."

