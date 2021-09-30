Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, has continued to field off his detractors by flaunting luxury on social media

The controversial socialite recently showed off a N27 million credit alert in response to a blog trying to investigate who is bankrolling him

However, fans weren’t convinced by the credit alert and many of them seemed to think it was fake

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, has had to reply to numerous attacks and counter-attacks on social media in recent times.

The popular socialite who is no stranger to being embroiled in scandals has now decided to throw shade on a blog that has been on his case.

Bobrisky posted a screenshot of a N27 million credit alert that he presented to be his as he mocked his haters.

According to the crossdresser, a local blog said they wanted to find out who was bankrolling him.

Bobrisky trolls haters

Not stopping there, Bob also trolled fans of the blog and said they were being used by the faceless site.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The crossdresser added that the numerous trolling he has received has done nothing to stop the huge amount of cash from entering his account. He also did not seem to care if haters called it fake.

In his words:

“One local blog said I want to investigate who is bank rolling dis bobrisky. I thought you are a blogger find out now. How market? Your mate are busy cashing out you are busy allowing a faceless blog use you fools.

"Let me even ask you self, did ur trolls stop dis money from coming inside my account? . Haters will say dis is fake alert ”

See a screenshot of Bobrisky’s post below:

Bobrisky throws shade at blog trying to investigate who is sponsoring him. Photo: @bobrisy222

Source: Instagram

Social media users react

Internet users are not strangers to Bobrisky flaunting his alleged wealth on social media but many of them seem to be in doubt about its authenticity.

After the crossdresser posted the N27m credit alert, numerous fans jeered at him and noted that it was fake.

Read some of the comments below:

Official_nwanyieze:

"Na mumu go believe this thing Fake alert oshi."

Twisted_wears:

"Fake alert."

H.a.d.e.o.l.a:

"After this post return the money back to the owner thanks."

M.e.r.cyyy_:

"I can never believe you sorry."

Bustybabe86:

"Lori iro."

Timz_lfc:

"All na still lie ."

Kaothar_omowumi:

"Hope this won’t be transferred back after now."

Elovina_bespokeandaccessories:

"Call out gistlovers with ur full chest Bob.. be like say correct dragging still dey hungry u."

Nawa o.

Bobrisky makes it rain cash at Mercy Eke’s 28th birthday party

Bobrisky was one of the guests at BBNaija star, Mercy Eke's 28th birthday party.

The crossdresser went armed with bundles of crisp N500 notes to spray the celebrant.

Numerous videos of Bobrisky making it rain cash on the dancefloor at Mercy's big day made the rounds on social media and fans wondered if he had paid off his numerous debts.

Bobrisky has been called out on social media for owing different people money ranging from as little as N70,000 to owing millions.

Source: Legit