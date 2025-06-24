A Nigerian man posted a video of an apartment, which he says is up for rent for N250,000 per year

According to the man, the initial payment for the apartment is N300,000, but afterwards, the occupant pays N250k

While many people said they don't like the apartment, others were asking the man to show them the location

A Nigerian man showed off an apartment which he said cost N250,000 in monthly rent.

The man also showed the interiors of the apartment, but some people said the outside does not look neat.

The man said the total package for the apartment is N300k. Photo credit: TikTok/@salaudeenmubarak14.

Source: TikTok

The video shared by @salaudeenmubarak14 did not mention the location of the video, even as some people wanted to know or to possibly rent it.

According to him, the apartment costs N300,000 for the initial payment, while the occupant pays N250,000 afterwards.

The caption reads:

"N300k total package. N250k yearly."

One thing people noticed about the apartment is that the kitchen is the first thing to see before the living room.

The man said the apartment would cost N250k in yearly rent Photo credit: TikTok/@salaudeenmubarak14.

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man shares video of N250k apartment

@HisBestgirl said:

"Renting this house isn’t a problem, but how I wan take dey lie for my friends say ano get food for house since na kitchen they go first enter. Kitchen no get personal door."

@Oriyomi068 said:

"Imagine if gas catch fire for kitchen where I wan pass run abi the toilet get back door prevention is better than cure."

@Iam_Bintul_Mufty091 said:

"Wallai, I have someone that’s how she built Iyale house. The entrance door is from the kitchen. Na itchen you go first see before you enter the sitting room. And naa only one entrance them get for the house which is the kitchen side."

@Kim Cosmetics |ABUJA said:

"So visitor go fess see my pot of food first before he go decide if he go enter or not?"

@nagod said:

"House that the entrance na from kitchen, if I talk now una go say I done talk."

@ruthose said:

"I don't see anything wrong in this apartment. It's for single guys and girls na ..I no kukuma get visitor wey wan find me. But Epe too far abeg."

@Sammy of Lagos said:

"Una go first chop food for kitchen before una kon enter house, wow nice idea."

@Nerry said:

"I rather pay 250k for that song for the background."

@Abisola Olabiyi said:

"Make visitor first dey take eye kolobi the food wey I get for house bah?"

@Ninolowo said:

"Na person wey collect am go do kitchen cabinet? E be like say agent and landlord una dey mad abi."

Nigerian landlord increases rent

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady said she came back from the market only to receive a letter from her landlord's lawyers.

In the letter, she was informed that her house rent had been increased from N1 million to N1.8 million.

However, the lady wondered why the rent was increased to that amount, even when the landlord did not renovate the house.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng