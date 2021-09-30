Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, was one of the guests to grace BBNaija star Mercy Eke’s 28th birthday party

The socialite like other guests got dressed in a fancy outfit as he partied with the celebrant on her big day

Bobrisky was also seen holding bundles of cash as he sprayed Mercy with them on the dance floor

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, is obviously not one to lay low even in the midst of dragging on social media.

The popular effeminate celebrity graced the occasion of BBNaija Pepper Dem winner, Mercy Eke’s star-studded 28th birthday party.

The event took place at an undisclosed location on the night of September 29 and a number of popular personalities were also in attendance.

Bobrisky gets fans talking as he makes it rain crisp N500 notes at Mercy Eke's birthday party. Photos: Idris Okuneye / Snapchat.

Bobrisky who recently held his own 30th birthday party also made the day special for Mercy by carrying along bundles of cash to spray her with.

It wasn’t long before Bob got onto the dancefloor with the celebrant and started to make it rain crisp N500 notes as he lavished Mercy with the cash.

See videos of Bobrisky making it rain money at Mercy’s birthday below:

Social media users react

A number of internet users had a lot to say about Bobrisky displaying his perceived wealth at Mercy’s birthday party.

While some people were amused, others reminded him about his numerous debts that he has been called out for on social media.

Read some of their comments below:

_Kayat__:

“You know those who need public validation to feel alive? Yes! Cus every 2months or more you are called out for owing. Yet u go to different party to spray. ♀️♀️”

Luwanidee:

“Person wey go house go cry.”

Bomade_ng:

“No one will be there when she’s crying. Allow her to impress us .”

Maynersfood:

“Him don settle all him debts?”

Daminasally90:

“Bob will do anything to remain relevant.”

Pholarkeemi_024:

“Ode Dey spray person wey don buy 2 houses at 28th … spraying for d media.”

Christie.a_:

“Hope it’s not fake notes sha . I no wan read anything for blogs later o .”

Jubril_babs:

“If am one of her customer she is oweing I go just come day pick money for ground jeje debt fully paid ❤️.”

Jennyenterprises:

“ Tomorrow dey would call he/her out for gbese .”

Nawa o.

Jeweler calls out Bobrisky for owing millions

Things have taken another turn for popular crossdresser, Bobrisky, after a jeweler, Engr Mrs Shyllon Adeola, called him out on social media.

The businesswoman took to her page to accuse the crossdresser of refusing to pay the millions he owes her after purchasing gold jewelries.

According to the vendor, Bobrisky had the audacity to use the gold jewelries he hadn’t paid for, for his birthday photoshoot and had the mind to call out someone else for owing him.

The jeweler also said that Bob is a heartless and wicked person. She called him a chronic debtor. She also admitted to being triggered and exposing Bobrisky’s debt after he called out Tonto for also owing him.

