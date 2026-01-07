Burkina Faso’s authorities said they had foiled a plot to assassinate Capt Ibrahim Traoré, the country’s military leader

Security officials alleged that the plan was masterminded by former junta chief Lt Col Paul Henri Damiba and funded from neighbouring Ivory Coast

The revelation came as Traoré continued to face coup attempts and mounting jihadist violence across the nation

Burkina Faso’s government announced that a plan to assassinate the country’s military leader, Capt Ibrahim Traoré, had been intercepted.

Security Minister Mahamadou Sana said in a late-night broadcast that the operation had been organised by Lt. Col. Paul Henri Damiba, who was ousted by Traoré in September 2022.

Burkina Faso coup plot foiled as Capt Ibrahim Traoré survives assassination attempt. Photo credit: LamsartEnid/x

Source: Twitter

"Our intelligence services intercepted this operation in the final hours. They had planned to assassinate the head of state and then strike other key institutions, including civilian personalities," Sana stated.

According to BBC, he further alleged that the plot had been financed from neighbouring Ivory Coast. Neither Col Damiba nor Ivory Coast has commented on the allegations.

Video evidence of assassination plan

According to the minister, investigators uncovered a leaked video showing the plotters discussing their plans. In the footage, they allegedly spoke about killing the president either at close range or by planting explosives at his residence. The attack was said to have been scheduled for just after 23:00 local time on Saturday, January 3.

The conspirators allegedly intended to target other senior military and civilian figures after the assassination. Sana claimed that Damiba had mobilised both soldiers and civilian supporters, secured foreign funding – including 70m CFA francs ($125,000; £92,000) from Ivory Coast – and planned to disable the country’s drone-launch base before foreign forces could intervene.

Arrests and investigations under way

"We are carrying out ongoing investigations and have made several arrests. These individuals will be brought to justice soon," Sana said on national television. He insisted that the situation was under control and urged citizens "not to be misled, out of naivety, into dangerous schemes".

It remains unclear how many people have been detained.

Traoré’s leadership under pressure

Since taking power, Capt Traoré has faced at least two coup attempts and continues to grapple with worsening jihadist violence that has displaced millions.

Despite accusations of authoritarianism and claims of arbitrary arrests and media restrictions, the 37-year-old leader has maintained strong popular support. He has also gained recognition across Africa for his pan-Africanist vision and criticism of Western influence.

Regional tensions with Ivory Coast

This is not the first time Burkina Faso’s junta has accused Ivory Coast of interference. Analysts said the continuing internal power struggles were likely to heighten tensions in the region.

Col Damiba, who led Burkina Faso from January to September 2022 after seizing power from an elected government, went into exile in Togo after being ousted. At the time, he posted a message on social media wishing his successor success.

Lt Col Damiba accused of masterminding Burkina Faso coup plot against Traoré. LamsartEnid/x

Source: Twitter

Nigerian military officers detained in Burkina Faso released

Legit.ng earlier reported that The Federal Government of Nigeria confirmed the release of 11 military officers who had been detained in Burkina Faso. The announcement came after a diplomatic mission led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, who disclosed details of the engagement on X on December 18, 2025.

Tuggar stated that Nigeria continued to prioritise dialogue and regional cohesion in its engagement across West Africa. He explained that he led a high-level Nigerian delegation to Burkina Faso on behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to deliver a message of solidarity to President Ibrahim Traoré and to discuss shared regional priorities.

Source: Legit.ng