Osogbo, Osun state - Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun state marked his 67th birthday on Wednesday, September 27, with a special cake designed after one of his projects; the Olaiya flyover project in Osogbo, the state capital.

The governor had in February flagged off the construction of the Olaiya flyover in Osogbo.

He said the project was in swift response to the need to secure the future population explosion, meet traffic needs, and eradicate needless auto crashes.

The Osun governor took to his Facebook page to share photos of himself and those who celebrated with him as he cut the iconic cake.

In a brief statement accompanying the photos, Governor Oyetola expressed gratitude to God for granting him another year in good health and sound mind.

He also appreciated his wife for always being there for him.

The governor also thanked the people of Osun state for their support and prayers and promised that he will never disappoint them.

The post reads:

"Grateful for another milestone. I am grateful to Allah for the gift of life and for granting me another year in good health and sound mind.

"I'm grateful to my family, especially for the unquantifiable support and love I receive from them. My wife, a gift of inestimable value, thank you for always being there.

"I'm also grateful for the gift of great people that surround me and ensure that this project, Osun, becomes a success. I appreciate you all.

"To my dear people of Osun, I thank you for your unending prayers, support and understanding over the years. With help from Allah, In Sha Allah, I will never disappoint you. Cheers and may God grant us strength for the journey ahead. I love and appreciate you all."

