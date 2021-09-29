President Buhari has appointed Farouk Ahmed as the CEO of the board of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority

FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Farouk Ahmed as Chief Executive Officer of the board of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NPRA).

Premium Times reported that the president said Ahmed will replace Sarki Auwalu who was earlier named for the position.

President Buhari has appointed Farouk Ahmed as Chief Executive Officer of the board of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NPRA). Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng recalls that President Buhari had in a previous letter sought the Senate’s approval of Auwalu’s appointment.

The president’s latest announcement was conveyed in a letter to the Senate president, Ahmad Lawan, as he sought the Senate’s approval of the new appointment.

He did not give any reason for the replacement but explained that the replacement request was duly in accordance with the provision of Section 34(3) of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021.

NPRA is one of the regulatory agencies established by the Petroleum Industry Act which was signed by President Buhari in July.

The National Assembly had passed the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) in July after several years it was sent to it.

