Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have once again captivated the world after this week heading on a tour of New York City

The royal couple were there as major spokespeople of the Global Citizen Live event, hoping to raise vaccine awareness

Members of the public, however, were far more enthralled by Prince Harry's tender moment with his wife

Prince Harry and Meghan were the talk of New York last week as they carried out their first-ever joint public visit to the Big Apple.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have once again captivated the world after this week heading on a tour of New York City.

Their tour reached its pinnacle as the Royals addressed the world in a six-minute-long appearance on the stage of Global Citizen Live, a 24-hour-long event calling for Covid vaccine equity, Express UK reports.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex went on to insist that pharmaceutical companies share what Harry called the "recipe" for coronavirus vaccines, calling for a more humanitarian approach to finding solutions to the pandemic.

"Many countries are ready to produce vaccines back home, yet they aren't allowed to because super-wealthy pharmaceutical giants are not sharing the recipes. ... We are simply waiting for the vaccines intellectual property to be waived so it can be made available all over the world."

As serious as the couple's message was, one small gesture by Prince Harry during the lengthy address proved just how much fans in the audience were enthralled by the couple.

"When he referred to 'my wife' in his address, fans went crazy with screaming," a source told People Magazine. "He seemed timid and then he pulled her closer in to his arms. The crowd loved that."

The source also added that Meghan and Harry were really "warm" with everyone, lingering to speak with other guests backstage before being ushered away by their security guards.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle named on Times’ 100 Most Influential People list

In related news, Legit.ng previously reported that Prince Harry and his better half Meghan Markle are in celebratory moods after being named among the world's 100 most influential people.

The royal couple featured in the popular Times magazine's list of 100 most influential personalities in the world.

Times Magazine, a top US publication, on Wednesday, September 15, released the front cover of their latest issue which had the Duke of Sussex and his glamorous wife serving couple goals in the best way possible.

The impressive feat excited Harry and his wife Markle who took to social media to express themselves over it.

