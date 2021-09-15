Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were listed among worlds' 100 most influential people by Times Magazine

The couple, through the Archewell website, disclosed that they were humbled when they saw their names on Times Magazine's 100 most influential people in the world

The couple's latest win came barely a year after they stepped down as senior royals in a process that came to an end in March 2020

Prince Harry and his better half Meghan Markle are in celebratory moods after being named among the world's 100 most influential people.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were recently named on Time's 100 Most Influential People list. Photo: Duke Of Sussex.

Source: Getty Images

Time's 100 Most Influential People

The royalties featured in the popular Times Magazine's list of 100 most influential personalities in the world.

Times Magazine, a top US publication on Wednesday, September 15, released the front cover of their latest issue which had the Duke of Sussex and his glamorous wife serving couple goals in the best way possible.

The impressive fete excited Harry and his wife Markle who took to social media to express themselves over the same.

Prince Harry and Meghan react

The power couple reacted to the impressive milestone on the Archewell website following the good news.

According to the couple, they were humbled when they saw their names among the 100 most influential people in the world.

“Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are not only humbled to be part of this year’s TIME 100 through the words of friend and partner José Andres, but to also write in praise of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for the publication’s annual list of Most Influential People,” the couple's statement on Archewell website read.

Photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle emerge on Duke's 37th birthday

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle, took to sharing new photos on the occasion of the former's 37th birthday on Wednesday.

According to Hello! the images were taken at their new home in Montecito, Santa Barbara. In one photo, Harry's assuring arm is affectionately around his doting wife's shoulder as they look into the camera.

Sporting a black shirt and a pair of trousers, the Duke appears a handsome figure while the Duchess radiates inexplicable beauty in her white jumpsuit.

Source: Legit