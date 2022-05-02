Award-winning singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran has teamed up with Ukrainian band Antytila to share a message of hope during these difficult times

The British singer and Antytila, whose members are currently fighting in the war against Russia, released a tearjerking remix of the song 2Step on Monday

The Shape Of You hitmaker shared that the original video of the song was shot in Kyiv months before the Russian invasion

Award-winning British singer Ed Sheeran is playing his part in helping Ukraine during these difficult times. The star recently joined forces with Ukrainian band Antytila on the remix of his song 2Step.

Ukrainian Band Antytila has teamed up with British singer Ed Sheeran on the remix of his song '2Step'. Image: Getty Images

The popular Ukrainian band added a verse about the importance of holding on and having hope when faced with difficult situations.

According to Deadline, Antytila lead singer Taras Topolia said his emotional lyrics were inspired by the distance from his family during the war. Per the publication, Topolia's wife, singer Alyosha, and their kids fled to the US on the first day of the Russian invasion.

Topolia, who is currently playing his part as a paramedic in the war, recorded his verse just outside Kyiv, where the video was also shot.

The song's original visuals featuring rapper Lil Baby was released a few days ago, Complex reports. In the opening remarks of the video, The Happier singer said the video was shot in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv last year, and all proceeds from the video’s stream will be donated to the Disasters Emergency Committee’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. He said:

“We filmed the ‘2Step’ video last year in Kyiv. And although it was my first time there, I quickly loved the people and the place. There was no sign of the horror that was to come to Ukraine, and my heart goes out to everyone there.”

