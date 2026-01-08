Nigeria are sweating over the fitness of another key player after already losing Cyriel Dessers and Ryan Alebiosu

The Super Eagles have arrived in Marrakesh ahead of their quarterfinal clash against Algeria on Saturday, January 10

Nigeria are targeting a fourth continental title, having remained unbeaten in four matches at the tournament

Nigerian sports journalist Wale Quadri believes coach Eric Chelle has replacements for injured players

The Super Eagles are sweating over the fitness of a promising midfielder ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tie against Algeria.

Nigeria crushed Mozambique 4-0 in the Round of 16 match, with a brace coming from Victor Osimhen (25th and 47th minutes), Atalanta star Ademola Lookman and Sevilla striker Akor Adams.

Nigeria will face Algeria in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) quarterfinals in Marrakech, Morocco. Photo by: Abdel Majid BZIOUAT / AFP.

The Super Eagles and the Desert Foxes are currently unbeaten in the 35th edition of the AFCON, recording four consecutive wins, per CAF.

Both teams are meeting for the first time since Al-Ahli Riyad Mahrez's free kick knocked Nigeria out in the semifinal of the AFCON 2019 in Egypt, to secure a bronze medal, per ESPN.

Akinsanmiro misses training

Super Eagles midfielder Ebenezer Akinsanmiro did not train with the rest of the squad ahead of Nigeria’s AFCON 2025 quarterfinal encounter against Algeria.

According to AllNigeria, the Pisa midfielder was advised by team doctors to sit out the light training session.

The 21-year-old is yet to feature at the ongoing continental tournament, having missed matches against Tanzania, Tunisia, Uganda, and Mozambique.

Sources indicate that the Beyond Limits product is dealing with minor health issues, with the weather also contributing to his condition.

However, team doctors have stressed that the situation is not serious, and he is expected to resume training ahead of Saturday’s clash on January 10.

The Inter Milan loanee is still awaiting his AFCON debut, having made his first appearance for the Super Eagles in a friendly against the Pharaohs of Egypt last December.

Chelle has loads of replacements - Quadri

Nigeria sports journalist Wale Quadri said Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has replacements for every position at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Egypt's Mohamed Hany is in action with Nigeria's Ebenezer Akinsanmiro at Cairo International Stadium in Cairo, Egypt, on December 16, 2025. Photo by: Abeer Ahmed/NurPhoto.

Speaking in an exclusive comment with Legit.ng, Quadri said Ebenezer Akinsanmiro has a lot to offer for the Super Eagles if declared well by the Team Doctors. He said:

"Many of us expected Ebenezer Akinsanmiro to play against Mozambique but he was unused. I hope he gets well soon because the young player is very promising.

"Eric Chelle have loads of replacements and his selections to the Africa Cup of Nations were top notch."

Ekong sends message to Osimhen, Lookman

Legit.ng earlier reported that William Troost-Ekong has urged the Super Eagles to seize the moment and complete the job at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, as Nigeria prepares for a blockbuster quarter-final clash against Algeria in Marrakesh on Saturday, January 10.

The former Watford defender came close to winning the AFCON for Nigeria in 2023, narrowly losing the final to hosts Ivory Coast, but was named Player of the Tournament.

