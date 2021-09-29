Delta state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has expressed sadness on the passing of his special adviser on entrepreneurship development, Chief (Mrs) Mary Iyasere.

Iyasere, a lawyer and renowned entrepreneur died in the early hours of Thursday, September 23 in Benin after a brief illness. She was 68.

Governor Okowa described Late Iyasere as a staunch party leader. Photo credit: Delta state govt

In a statement by his spokesman, Okowa commiserated with the deceased’s family, people of Ethiope East Local Government Area, and Orhoakpor community in particular over the demise of the astute politician.

He remarked that the deceased was a thoroughbred politician who was Woman Leader of PDP in the state from 2003 to 2007.

According to the governor, late Iyasere was a devoted party faithful who contributed immensely to the growth of PDP in her ward, local government area, and the state.

Part of the statement read:

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I mourn the passing of a great woman and grassroots politician, who died in Benin on Thursday.

“The news of her death was that of utter bewilderment. Indeed, she was a gentlewoman-politician, friendly and receptive to the young and elderly, and distinguished herself in the service of our party and the state.

“As commissioner for commerce and industry and a member of the state‘s executive council in our first term, Iyasere served diligently and demonstrated commitment to the unity and development of the state.”

Okowa regretted that the deceased departed when her services were needed more and said that the state government and the people would miss her sorely.

He prayed God to accept her nice soul and grant fortitude to the family, friends, and associates she left to bear the loss.

Source: Legit.ng