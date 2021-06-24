A Nigerian lady went on the street of Lagos to beg her boyfriend as she affixed his photos on a placard

The dampened lady used the opportunity to profess her love for him as she stood by the roadside with vehicles zooming by

Many people faulted the lady's desperation at seeking forgiveness, adding that her mental health must be really at stake

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

An unnamed Nigerian lady has gained massive attention on social media as a video of her with a placard asking for her boyfriend's forgiveness surfaced online.

In the clip shared by @Instablog9ja, the words "Akindele Ademola. Pls 4 give me. I love u" were written on the cardboard with the lover's photos affixed to it.

Many people were amazed by the lady's reactions to heartbreak. Photo source: @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

What love could cause

She stood at a road intersection as she held the placard up to her face level. Words written over the video have the supposed social media handle of the said boyfriend as @akinmodel.

Mixed reactions trailed the video as many said the lady should rather go and get busy with other ventures, telling her men are not worth the hassle she is going through.

There were, however, some people who said they understand the predicament of love she is facing. It should be noted that Legit.ng could not verify who the lady in the video is at the time of writing this report.

Watch the clip below:

Isn't this desperation?

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

priscabeddings said:

"Madness of the highest order, if they tell you to carry bible and preach the word of God, you won't o, Ndi ara everywhere."

_icekreem_ said:

"If na me dey date you, then na for me to block you on all platforms cos tf is this desperation?"

iamabiodunadebanjo said:

"Better go and find good work."

temilolasobola said:

"Oro ife bi Adanwo ni…..some of us will go to any length to beg who we love but carrying a placard is turning to madness."

mariam_oyakhilome said:

"No be Chevron be this, Aunty go house go rest."

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

A lady made her boyfriend feel special

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a man with the name Alex Oluwatobi took to Twitter to narrate how his friend, Jide, was treated well by his girlfriend, Abodunrin Mary.

He said his colleague resumed work after days of falling sick to see the goodie package his girlfriend had delivered to his desk.

The package contained a love note, cake, and parfait. Alex went ahead and said a good gesture like that spices relationship.

Source: Legit