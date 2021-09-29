Renowned Nollywood actress, Joke Silva, has cause to celebrate as she recently clocked 60 on September 29, 2021.

The veteran movie star had earlier taken to social media to reflect on the past 10 years of her life as she thanked God for good health and for the love, support of family and friends.

60 and fabulous: All the birthday looks served by Joke Silva

Source: Instagram

Well, shortly after her post in which she dazzled in a Lanre Da Silva white dress, the movie veteran came through with the older but ever-elegant, classy looks.

Look 1

She first shared a photo of herself in an orange mono strap thigh-high slitted dress with a cape-like sleeve.

The dress with a cinched waistline, which was created by the same designer did justice to Silva's curves in an effortless manner.

Look 2

This second look by the film star was definitely giving an African queen vibe and we are definitely here for it.

In this photo, she is seen donning an adire wrapper which is also elaborately used as a headwrap.

Look 3

The gorgeous actress stuns in a print dress by the same designer and we are totally loving how classy and elegant the entire look is.

Fashion focus

Joke Silva has been in the industry since as far back as the 1990s and in that time, has blessed our eyes with several doses of elegance, class and panache.

At 60, Silva isn't like the regular older Nigerian woman who is unbothered about her outward appearances.

Rather, the actress' ensembles over the years have proven that looking good is second nature to her.

A brief trip through her Instagram page shows that while Silva - who is married to fellow Nollywood veteran, Olu Jacobs - may keep things pretty basic sometimes, more than half of the time, she opts for chic outfits that flatter her curves.

