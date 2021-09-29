Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star, Nengi, has surely won over the hearts of many Nigerians and lovers of the show across the continent.

Nengi's fashion sense over the past months has earned applause from her fans with some even going as far as recreating some of her fabulous looks.

The reality star recently spotted a colourful look. Photo credit: @nengiofficial

A few weeks ago, the British/Nigerian beauty wowed fans with a vibrant colour blocking blazer dress and accessorised with a pair of black strappy heels.

Little fashionista

Well, it appears the BBNaija belle may just have serious competition in the person of Jayla, a one-year-old Nigerian model.

The adorable fashionista toddler was recently sported in the same but miniature version of the blazer dress. Instead of heels, she paired the look with some white sneakers.

See photos below:

Little girl recreates Mercy Eke's look

Pepper Dem winner, Mercy Eke, is one reality star who continues to be major fashion goals for a lot of her fans both on and offline.

The reality star who is fondly referred to as Lambo has an army of die-hard fans who love everything about her including her sense of style, so much that they've got little fashionistas recreating the looks.

A while ago, a lady shared photos of her three-year-old daughter, Jasmine Oriade, in four different looks inspired by the Pepper Dem queen.

Little queen of style recreations

Still not over some of your favourite celebrity looks? Not to worry, because some fashionista kids have done quite well in recreating these looks.

While it is common to see fans copy styles and iconic photoshoot inspirations from their favourite stars, it isn't every day one gets to be blessed with kids pulling off celebrity looks.

Well, prepare yourself to be wowed as Legit.ng has compiled a list of some of the most interesting - and applaudable - celebrity look recreations of all times.

Reunion look recreation

When the 2020 BBNaija reunion show was premiered, there was a lot of buzz surrounding the Lockdown stars and what they wore for the first episode of the much-anticipated show. One of those who stood out was Rebecca Nengi Hampson.

The gorgeous biracial reality star and brand influencer got heads turning when she turned up in a costume-fit dress by Xtra Bride Lagos.

Well, it didn't take long before the very first replica surfaced online.

