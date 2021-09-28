The people of Iragbiji, Osun state, have been thrown into mourning as dare-devil armed robbers attacked a bank and police station in the town

A policeman who tried to repel the attack was reportedly killed while criminals allegedly carted away some money

Reacting, the spokesman of the Osun state police command, Yemisi Opalola, said a reinforcement team had been deployed to the troubled town

Iragbiji, Osun state - Armed robbers on Tuesday, September 28, broke into a bank in Iragbiji, headquarters of Boripe local government area of Osun state, killing a policeman.

Daily Trust reported that a resident of the town said the robbers also attacked the police station in the community.

Armed robbers on Tuesday, September 28, attacked a bank in Iragbiji, Boripe local government area of Osun state. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

According to the eyewitness whose name was not revealed, the armed robbers operated for about 30 minutes and carted away money from the bank.

Speaking on the incident, the spokesman of the Osun state police command, Yemisi Opalola, said a reinforcement team had been deployed in Iragbiji.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The Punch reported that the public relations officer of the Osun state command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Daniel Adigun, also confirmed the incident.

4 officers, 3 others killed in Osun bank attack

In June, armed robbers attacked two new generation banks and a police station in Apomu and Ikire in Osun state.

The robbers invaded the two communities around 6pm, shooting sporadically. They were said to have stormed Apomu before moving to Ikire.

A resident of Ikire, who simply identified himself as Sola, said the robbers invaded the community around 5.55pm, shooting sporadically.

The Osun state police command said seven people, including two police officers and two constabularies, lost their lives during the attacks.

Policeman, driver shot dead as gunmen attack bullion van in Ondo

In a similar development, the police command in Ondo state recently confirmed the attack on a bullion van in Ore by unknown gunmen.

The police also confirmed the killing of the bullion van driver and a policeman during the attack.

The attack occurred on Wednesday evening, August 25, in the Costain axis of the commercial town of Ore, Odigbo local government area of the state.

Source: Legit.ng