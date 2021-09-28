BBNaija’s Pere doesn’t see fellow housemate, Whitemoney, clinching the first or second runner up position for the Shine Ya Eyes season

During a diary session with Big Brother, Pere disclosed that Whitemoney would likely bag the last position among housemates who made it into the final week

Pere’s submission stirred different reactions from fans and followers of the reality show on social media

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eyes season is only a few days away from the grand finale and housemates have been speculating about who could possibly emerge as the winner.

During a recent diary room session, Big Brother gave the housemates an opportunity to imagine themselves as winners and make guesses about the positions of fellow housemates.

During Pere’s session, the controversial housemate told Biggie if he emerges as the winner, he expects to be followed closely by Liquorose, Cross, Emmanuel and Angel.

The Shine Ya Eyes star added that Whitemoney is more likely to bag the last position among the housemates who made it to the final week of the show.

Watch his session below:

Social media users react

Pere's prediction stirred different reactions from fans of the show. Read some comments sighted below:

ikie1 said:

"Sadly the last will become the first."

figist_entertainment said:

"Pere said WhiteMoney will be 6th position ."

maur_nnn said:

"The way they look down on white money."

enna__ameh said:

"Whitemoney at 6th? I'm on the floor!"

kanoel_fabrics said:

"You go dey stage watch Whitemoney collect his money on Sunday."

zehmee said:

"WhiteMoney 6th?? lwkmd. Well... he doesn't know but he will know on Sunday. The money is White abeg."

I don't know if I'll date Whitemoney outside the house, Queen says

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that ex-housemate, Queen shed more light on her stay in the house while answering some fans’ questions.

A fan questioned her statement in the house about how her relationship with Whitemoney could get her endorsement deals.

Queen denied ever making a statement about wanting to use Whitemoney for endorsement and she answered other questions about her male co-star. She also spoke on the possibility of dating Whitemoney after the show and said she doesn’t know yet.

