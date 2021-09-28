BBNaija evicted housemate, Queen, has shed more light on her stay in the house while answering some fans’ questions

A fan questioned her statement in the house about how her relationship with Whitemoney could get her endorsement deals

Queen denied ever making a statement about wanting to use Whitemoney for endorsement and she answered other questions about her male co-star

The young lady also spoke on the possibility of dating Whitemoney after the show and said she doesn’t know yet

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Queen Mercy Atang, was one of the housemates who was recently evicted from the show and she has started her media rounds.

The young lady had the opportunity to satisfy the curiosity of fans during a question and answer session after her eviction.

It came as no surprise when fans asked her about her relationship with Whitemoney during the show, seeing as they were very close.

Queen speaks on her feelings for Whitemoney. Photos: @queenmercyatang, @whitemoney

Source: Instagram

Queen was asked about describing Whitemoney as her acting boyfriend when she clearly loved him, according to the fan.

In response to the question, the ex-housemate noted that there was no difference between an acting and an actual boyfriend. She also admitted to liking Whitemoney.

I did not use Whitemoney to get endorsement deals

Another fan asked Queen about her statement during the show about hoping brands would approach her and Whitemoney after they leave the house because of their closeness.

The fan wanted to know if she was only using the male housemate for endorsements like her statement on the show suggested.

In response to that, Queen denied ever making such a statement in the house.

However, fans soon dug up the video of her conversation with Jackie B concerning getting endorsements with Whitemoney.

I don’t know if I will date Whitemoney outside the house

Queen also spoke about her connection with Whitemoney in the house to the show host, Ebuka.

When asked if she would be willing to date Whitemoney if he shows interest outside the house, Queen replied that she didn’t know yet if that would happen.

Social media users react

Internet users had interesting things to say about Queen’s disclosure during her interviews. Read some of their comments below:

Mar_goodness:

“She said they will work together for endorsement not that she's using him for Endorsement naaa..so which yeye receipt be this..make una leave our wife alone oooooooooo.”

Adviva_fashion:

“We whitemoney fans love her …our endorsement couple.”

Zubeeyxx:

“She didn't say she will "use him for endorsements". She said she'll like for both of them to work together on some endorsement deals. That's a totally different way of putting it. She also discussed it with WM & he was happy with the idea. ✍✍”

Shazntaka:

“She is making it clear that she is Open for a relationship with him But the ball is in his court. I like the fact that her feelings are genuine.”

Pweetydear:

“She's a very straight forward person, I like her for that.”

Big Brother rewards Pere and Angel with a chance to compete in the finals

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye fans were recently made aware of the news that neither Pere nor Angel would be evicted from the reality show.

This came after the housemates were ‘fake evicted’ from the show and made to compete for one spot as finalists.

It all started during the Live Eviction show on Sunday when Ebuka revealed that Big Brother had introduced a new twist with Angel and Pere being kept in the white room for them to play a game.

After an intense 24 hours wait, with numerous fans protesting Big Brother’s decision to make Pere play the game, it was finally announced that none of them would be going home.

