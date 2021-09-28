Nigerian singer, David Adeleke who is better known as Davido, became the latest to grace the front cover of a French fashion magazine, L'Officiel.

The singer graced the cover of the magazine. Photo credit: @mikeruizone for @officielau

Source: Instagram

The singer shared photos from the shoot which saw him rocking some fancy designer ensemble.

For the cover photo, the High singer sported a Bottega Veneta trench coat which he wore over a Fendi turtleneck and a pair of Alexander McQueen trousers.

He accessorized with some Giuseppe Zanotti shoes and opted for his own jewellery.

For his second all-black look, the singer wore an Ami suit, a Christian Dior t-shirt, and a pair of Saint Laurent shoes.

He wore Bottega Veneta trousers and some Sandro boots.

For the deconstructed look, Davido wore a Todd Snyder turtleneck, a Moschino cardigan and overcoat, trousers: and Gucci, shoes.

Agbadas at the Emmys

It is no news that Nigerian media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is an icon when it comes to all things fashion in the country.

One of his iconic and still-talked-about looks is the Ugo Monye-designed agbada he rocked to singer Banky W's wedding in 2017.

It has been over three years and fashion enthusiasts are still recreating the look with some failing terribly at it.

Well, this is certainly not the case with OT Fagbenle who rocked the look to the Emmys.

Nigerians designers winning big

Nigeria has produced some of the best talents in the world and she continues to do so in various fields of works.

To have a dream is one thing but to put in efforts in order to make it a reality is something not everyone has been able to do successfully. However, there are those whose continuous efforts have earned them accolades and worldwide recognition.

Among the top internationally recognised fashion designers in the world are Nigeria's very own. In this article, Legit.ng spotlights five designers who have made Nigeria proud and continue to do so.

Source: Legit.ng News