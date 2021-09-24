It is no news that Nigerian media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is an icon when it comes to all things fashion in the country.

More often than not, he causes a buzz on social media with every outfit he rocks. One of his iconic and still-talked-about looks is the Ugo Monye-designed agbada he rocked to singer Banky W's wedding in 2017.

The media personality created a buzz with this look. Photo credit: @ebuka

Source: Instagram

It has been over three years and fashion enthusiasts are still recreating the look with some failing terribly at it.

Well, this is certainly not the case with OT Fagbenle.

The British/Nigerian actor was among those who attended the highly-coveted Emmy Awards night and he turned up in an outfit that was a nod to his Nigerian heritage.

Fagbenle rocked a red agbada which was interestingly similar to the one Ebuka wore in 2017.

It remains uncertain who replicated the look for him as he gave no credit for the outfit, making it unclear if Ugo Monye - the original creator- was responsible for the outfit.

Swipe to see more photos below:

