A 33-year-old man, Dontez Williams, has taken his wife's daughters as his as he made an adoption request

In a video, the man asked the girls if they would want him as their father and they said yes with tears in their eyes

The groom said the girls were not expecting he would do that on the wedding day as that part of the ceremony was not rehearsed

A kind groom has surprised people on his wedding day as he chose the day to formally adopt the daughters of the woman he is marrying.

While at the altar, Dontez Williams asked his stepdaughters, Abigail and Natalie, if they would love to accept his adoption request, Daily Mail report.

The girls were happy

After saying his vow to their mother, Myshella Burton, the man went on his knees and said:

“I want to make it official and ask ‘can I adopt you?”

The kids hugged him as they said a resounding ‘yes!’ to his request. While speaking with the media, Williams said he has become their father from being a stepfather, Fox reports.

The 33-year-old said that he asked them in public on the altar because he wanted to make it official. It should be noted that the couple met online in 2017.

They got emotional

Their wedding had to be postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic and its restrictions. The groom said he had earlier spoken with their mother before he made the move.

Williams revealed he was not surprised at how very emotional the girls got by his proposal, he said he was moved too by the moment.

The man said that that part of the wedding ceremony was not rehearsed at all, so he knew how confused the kids could have initially been.

Kudos to him

Below are some of the reactions on Instagram to the moment:

hyena5757 said:

"That is supper sweet. Thank heavens I wasn’t there to see it…I’d hate to cry in public."

nancy92362 said:

"So where’s their father?"

jpaulina_lopez said:

"It takes a strong person to love someone else’s child like their own. I was lucky enough to have that with my stepdad. Major kudos to this man, and wishing this family the absolute best!"

