A Nigerian father stirred massive reactions on Instagram when he refused to allow his baby to eat out of his food

The man kept the baby's hands out of the food many times as she tried to get back in a very funny video

Many people who commented on the video online jokingly said that the man should stand his ground against the kid

A young father has refused to allow his daughter to eat from his plate of food as he slapped the baby's hand away.

He said that he is the one working for the money in the house and not the kid. In the video shared by @instablog9ja, the man was heard saying that he spends more than N30,000 on baby food.

I work for the money, not you

As he tried getting the hand of the baby out of the meal, the kid kept putting it back as she did not understand anything her father was saying.

When the father said that he buys baby food for N35,000, the wife had to quickly correct him that it is N32,000.

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1,700 comments and thousands of likes.

officialbsolomon said:

"Wifey quick clarify the 35k to be 32k before online in-law go ask where the 3k dey."

kinghashthattag said:

"Stand your ground bro!!! No gree ooo!!!"

omaasdiary said:

"The man is marginalised in his own house."

_aniscooser said:

"Lol baby girl, allow your dad to eat... Go and get your cerelac."

clear_stretch_marks said:

"Are you sure she’s your daughter? Because my dad can’t eat without giving me."

prankhottie said:

"She Dey her own jeje for heaven na you carry her come down o."

highly_favoured_interiors said:

"Agbaya ni Daddy."

