The PDP governors have announced a scheduled meeting by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa-led zoning committee ahead of their national convention

According to reports, the notices for the meeting have been sent out earlier to the governors ahead of their crucial gathering

The report further indicated that the party members are divided over the zoning of the national chairman, stating that consultations are ongoing

FCT, Abuja- The Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will on Wednesday, September 29, meet in Abuja, to make inputs into proposals put forward by the Governor Ifeanyi Ugwanyi-led zoning committee ahead of the October 30-31 national convention.

The Punch reports that in Abuja, on Monday, September 27, notices for the meeting have been sent out to all of the governors who are expected to be in Abuja for the crucial meeting.

The newspaper had earlier reported that a leaked document indicated that the zoning committee had zoned the office of National Chairman to the South and the office of the National Secretary to the North.

Ahead of its national convention, PDP Governors plan to hold emergency meeting over zoning as the sub-committees meet today.

Source: Facebook

This has resulted into subtle protests from party members from the Southeast who had expected the chairmanship position to be zoned to the North to pave the way for the South to produce the party’s presidential standard bearer.

A member of the committee who pleaded anonymity, said;

“Consultations are still ongoing.

“Whatever we finally agree to after consulting with our governors on Wednesday, will be presented to the National Working Committee which in turn will take it to the Executive Committee for ratification.”

Also, the meeting of the PDP Governors’ Forum led by Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state is expected to discuss the Senator David Mark-led committee’s intervention in certain issues relating to the leadership challenges in the party, Daily Trust also reported.

