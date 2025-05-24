J-Marine Logistics Limited and KEDCO have signed an MoU to build a 100 MW solar energy project with a battery energy storage system to boost power reliability

The partnership aims to provide cleaner energy, enhance industrial productivity, and focus on sectors with guaranteed returns on investment

J-Marine Logistics will also produce electric meters locally and plans to manufacture up to 500 MW of solar panels annually to further support the region’s power infrastructure

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has 5-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

J-Marine Logistics Limited and Kaduna Electric Distribution Company (KEDCO) have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the construction of a 100-megawatt (MW) solar energy project that incorporates a battery energy storage system (BESS).

Kaduna and the surrounding areas are expected to get supply 100 MW of solar panels. Photo Credit: Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The plan is a significant move toward tackling power supply concerns and laying the groundwork for equitable economic growth and development, according to KEDCO chairman Aminu Suleiman, who spoke at the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on Friday in Kaduna.

According to him, the partnership seeks to increase industrial productivity, provide cleaner energy, and strengthen the dependability of power supplies.

Suleiman stated that the program is aimed at industrial clients, emphasising that the focus will remain on sectors where a return on investment is assured.

He hailed the MoU signing as a critical milestone in providing sustainable and reliable energy within KEDCO’s franchise areas of Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, and Kaduna.

“This initiative is a bold step in addressing the power supply challenges in our region and lays the foundation for inclusive economic growth and development,” Suleiman said.

“The initiative targets our industrial customers; however, it is not that we are excluding residential consumers, but our primary focus will be where we have a guaranteed return on investment.

“Thank you to our partners, J-Marine Logistics, for sharing in our commitment to powering communities and transforming lives. Your collaboration brings cleaner energy, enhances grid stability, and promotes greater industrial productivity.”

The KEDCO chairman stated that the support of stakeholders has always been the cornerstone of the company’s development.

“We are excited to embark on this journey with you as we chart a course toward a brighter, more resilient future,” he said.

“Today marks the beginning of our resolve to bring sustainable energy to every home, industry, and institution within our reach.”

J-Marine Logistics chairman Mohammed Shafiq said in his speech that the company will supply 100 MW of solar panels to Kaduna and the surrounding areas.

“Our plan is to provide 100 megawatts of solar panels in Kaduna and neighboring states,” Shafiq said.

“Once that is done, we will discuss electric meters, which we are already assembling in Nigeria. Simultaneously, we are working on producing solar panels here in Kaduna with a capacity of up to 500 megawatts per year. That is our plan.”

According to him, the company can manufacture as many meters as required, giving KEDCO greater control over revenue collection.

“We can supply as many meters as they need — whether 100,000 or 500,000 meters per year. We will be able to produce,” Shafiq said.

Photo Credit: Contributor

Source: Getty Images

He added that his company is prepared to deliver power plants to Kaduna and neighbouring states.

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) purchased a concession to run and maintain a floating dock, which is held by J-Marine Logistics Limited, a Nigerian company.

The company focuses on shipping, power, mining, equipment, and trading solutions.

Source: Legit.ng