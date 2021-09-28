Nigerians on social media have called out northern governors for rejecting calls for southern presidency in 2023

They accused the northern leaders of selfishness, claiming that they don't truly want a united Nigeria

Also, the social media users lambasted the governors over the ongoing Value-Added Tax (VAT) crises

Many Nigerians on social media have lambasted the Northern Governors Forum (NGF) over its stand on the Value-Added Tax (VAT) and the 2023 presidency which southern governors said should rotate back to the south.

According to Nigerians on social media, the northern governors are insensitive to the situation in the country by being selfish.

Nigerians are not happy with northern governors over their stand on 2023 presidency. Photo: Governor El-Rufai

Source: Facebook

Many Nigerians on social media said it was now obvious that the north does not really want a united country with its bon to rule attitude.

Oderinde Olayinka Kehinde in his reaction wrote:

"No anger in this whole northern charade now. They have shown who they really are and they are preaching One Nigeria when it comes to Money, right? Let them eat their north while we eat Our south, resources, development and the likes."

Austine Ogwuche

"The political class are the architects of divisions in Nigeria. Because of their selfishness, they say all manners of things that affect the unity of this country."

Adebayo Babatunde

"With everything that this people have say you can see that nothing is one Nigerian."

OluwaFemi J. Olagunju

"Greedy people. Let's take VAT from the south while we hold on to power in the north.

"They don't want Nigeria to divide because they are getting money from the south and they don't want power to go to the south because they use that position to steal resources of the South under the pretence of one Nigeria."

Moses Segun Ibidun

"You can't claim to support federalism when you are against rotational presidency. Nigeria belongs to all Nigerians; irrespective of their location."

Adam Salisu

"This is marginalisation the main cause of all the agitations in the country. Nigeria belongs to every region as such presidency must be rotated. We are also northerners and we want presidency to be rotational."

Recall that Legit.ng reports that amid calls for the zoning of presidency to the south in 2023, the governors of the 19 states in the north have finally revealed their position.

The governors on Monday, September 27, opposed the call by their southern counterparts that the presidency should be zoned to the south in 2023.

Legit.ng gathered that the resolution was made when the governors held an emergency meeting with traditional rulers in the region at the Government House in Kaduna state.

