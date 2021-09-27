Popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, has once again taken to social media to mourn her mother’s death

The movie star’s mother, Gloria Obasi Sunday, died just five days before her birthday after a short battle with stomach ache

Nkechi Blessing took to social media to share her late mother’s birthday shoot photos on the eve of her big day as she continued mourning

Nigerian actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, has continued to mourn the death of her mother, Gloria Obasi Sunday, on social media.

The movie star who was obviously broken by the death of her mother just a few days to her birthday penned down an emotional post on social media.

Taking to her Instagram page, Nkechi Blessing shared a lovely photo from her mother’s birthday photo shoot on the eve of her big day.

Nkechi Blessing mourns her mother who died just days to her birthday. Photos: @nkeciblessingsunday

Source: Instagram

The actress made it known to fans that her mother’s birthday would have been the next day but she is nobody to question God.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

She however asked fans to celebrate her late mother because she lived a fulfilled life.

In her words:

“My mother’s birthday is Tomorrow What can I even say…Hmmmmmm…If you love me,Help me celebrate my mother She lived a Fulfilled life Even tho death decided to take her,Who am I to question God? Afianma Return if possible ❤️.”

See her post below:

Not stopping there, Nkechi Blessing also shared more snaps from her mother’s birthday photoshoot that was taken just days before her demise.

See screenshots below:

Nkechi Blessing shares mother's lovely birthday photos as she dies before her big day. Photos: @nkechiblessingsunday

Source: Instagram

Social media users react

A number of fans and colleagues of the actress were very touched by Nkechi Blessing’s post and they took to her comment section to console her.

Read what some of them had to say below:

Lauraikeji:

“Be strong hun. I can’t even begin to imagine.”

Funmiawelewa:

“Rest well Mother❤️ We love you! but God loves you much.”

Ememisong:

“It is well.”

Ifuennada:

“May her soul rest in peace . Sorry about your loss ❤️❤️❤️.”

Ayotunde1287:

“Rest on mama Nkechi, ur daughter loves and misses u but we know u're in a better place. The Lord is ur strength NK. ”

You are a landlady in Lagos but couldn't wait to see it - Nkechi Blessing mourns

Popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has finally reacted to death of her beloved mother, Gloria Obasi Sunday who died just five days before her birthday.

She posted an epistle to eulogize her mother on her verified Instagram page and maintained that she could have begged the world for help if money was what was needed to save her dear mom.

Nkechi Blessing also revealed that, she already made her mother a Lagos landlady but she couldn't live to see the big surprise.

Source: Legit.ng