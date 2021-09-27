Pressure is mounting on the NYSC to reconsider its modus operandi concerning the scheme for university graduates

Afenifere has joined the fray, with an advice for the management of NYSC to consider corpers serving in their home states

The Yoruba group noted that the high rate of kidnappings on major highways is alarming and should be addressed

Ibadan - Pan Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has urged the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to allow corps members to serve in their respective home states.

The group said the NYSC should begin the process until security agencies stop the menacing spate of kidnapping and insecurity across the country.

The Buhari-led government is a huge supporter of the NYSC scheme. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

The spokesman of the group, Comrade Jare Ajayi, made this known in a statement seen by Legit.ng on Monday, September 27.

Afenifere insisted that by serving in their home states, the chances of corpers being kidnapped would greatly be minimised.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Part of the statement read:

“Since it has been admitted even by the federal government agency that we may need to live by kidnap syndrome as indicated by this NYSC tip, the minimum that the government owes parents and corpers in this regard is to let the youths serve their nation in their respective states.

“That way, their chances of being kidnapped would greatly be minimized.

“We call on the government to immediately allow states to transform their respective security networks into state police with all the powers appertaining thereto.”

Nigerian Army condemns video of soldier dehumanising corps member

The Nigerian Army has broken its silence on the female officer, Lieutenant Chika Viola Anele who dehumanised a corps member.

Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, the army spokesman, said the army condemned the unimaginable level of infraction by a personnel in its ranks.

He added that the officer involved has been sanctioned and would be made to undergo regimental orders (trial) in line with the extant provisions of the Armed Forces Act.

Soldier punishes corps member for sleeping in camp

Meanwhile, a corps member in Ebonyi state was punished at an orientation camp for sleeping during Skills Acquisition & Entrepreneurship Department session.

In the clip shared online, a soldier could be seen ordering the young man as he kept jogging on a spot.

A fellow corps member behind the camera was laughing hard as he found the situation the young man was in very amusing.

Source: Legit.ng