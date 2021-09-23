The Nigerian Army has broken its silence on the female officer, Lieutenant Chika Viola Anele who dehumanised a corps member

Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, the NA spokesperson said the army condemed the unimaginable level of infraction by a personnel in its ranks

Earlier, a female officer had sparked outrage on social media after she was caught on camera punishing the corps member in Cross River

The Nigerian Army has strobgly condmened the actions of a female officer caught punishing a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Calabar, Cross River state.

Recall that a video where an rmy officer identified as Lt. Chika Viola Anele was dehumanizing Ezeiruaku Ifeyinwa Fidelia after having an argument was making the rounds on social media.

Following the development, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, Director Army Public Relations in a statement on Thursday, September 23, said the act was unprofessional and against established precepts of discipline in the NA.

Nwachukwu in a post shared on the army's official Facebook page revealed that the officer involved has been sanctioned and would be made to undergo regimental orders (trial) in line with the extant provisions of the Armed Forces Act.

He also denied reports that 13 Brigade, Calabar attempted covering up the incis=dent, adding that such claims are misleading.

Source: Legit.ng News