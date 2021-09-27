Big Brother has had fans of the show buzzing over the outcome of the Double Jeopardy game between Angel and Pere

The two housemates were rewarded for their tenacity with a chance to play in the finals

The announcement was trailed with mixed reactions on social media with fans either supporting or opposing Biggie’s decision

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye fans were recently made aware of news that neither Pere nor Angel would be evicted from the reality show.

This came after the housemates were ‘fake evicted’ from the show and made to compete for one spot as finalists.

It all started during the Live Eviction show on Sunday when Ebuka revealed that Big Brother had introduced a new twist with Angel and Pere being kept in the white room for them to play a game.

Angel and Pere secure spot as finalists. Photos: @pereegbiofficial, @bigbronaija, @realangeljbsmith

Source: Instagram

The game, Trucks and Screws, came with the warning that whoever lost would be evicted permanently from the show while the winner will walk back in and reunite with the remaining housemates.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Big Brother rewards Angel and Pere

After an intense 24 hours wait, with numerous fans protesting Big Brother’s decision to make Pere play the game, it was finally announced that none of them would be going home.

According to Biggie, Angel and Pere were being rewarded for their tenacity and because they both put in the work.

They were both instructed to pack their bags and get ready to reunite with the others in the main house.

See the video below:

Social media users react

Biggie’s decision not to evict Pere and Angel led to series of mixed reactions online. While most people were pleased, others said the situation should never have occurred in the first place.

Read some of their comments below:

Manlike_rex:

“If we didn't speak, they would have robbed Pere of something he earned fair and square.”

Shiz_ethel:

“Pere and Angel have both qualified to be in the finals.. Omoh the fear of Patriots though can do a lot of wonders .”

Opeyemijossy:

“How is she qualify for top 6.”

Oluwajhedalo:

“Biggie doesn't have balls!!!. ANGEL should have gone. I'm speaking for everybody, we don't want her on our screen.... Pere/Cross for the money.”

Its.giftie:

“Biggie is scared of Pere’s fans They for locate the BBN house beat biggie black and blue.”

Vixie_o:

“As he should Season 6 with the top 6... Protesters in the mud.”

Chichi_blogs:

“Fair decision .”

Chuks_samsongogo:

“The plan all along is to make angel stays in d final.i can now conclude that bigbrother show is a scam.”

Moment Pere and Angel reunited with other housemates in the main house

The remaining BBNaija housemates were excited to hear the doorbell ring and seemed to have been expecting it to happen.

Angel and Pere walked in to the joy of the other housemates who gave them a warm welcome. See the video below:

Reno Omokri reacts as Pere’s fans protest on a Monday morning

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has reacted with dismay to the trending video of BBNaija Pere's fans protesting on the streets.

The aggrieved Nigerians marched on the streets after Pere was allegedly 'robbed' of his spot as a finalist on the reality show.

In reaction to the video, Reno noted that perhaps Nigerians deserved to have Buhari as their president.

Source: Legit