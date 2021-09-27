When the organisers of the Big Brother Naija show decided to fake evict Pere and Angel, and make them play a game to get into the finals, it made a lot of people angry

Pere's fans especially after seeing that their votes created a wide margin for their fave to get into the finals, called out Biggie and his people

Some of his fans promised to stage a protest and locate organisers of the show and they made good their threat

Fans of Big Brother Naija season six housemate, Pere had the shock of their lives after they realised that organisers of the show fake evicted him.

The matter became more interesting after poll results were released and it clearly showed that Pere should have made it to the finals on merit.

Pere's fans hit the streets for protest

Source: Instagram

Instead, Biggie put Pere and Angel in the white room and has been making them play a game that would qualify just one for them for the fifth position in the house.

As expected, fans of Pere took to social media to express their anger and some of them planned to stage a protest at the organisers' office.

Protest hit the streets

In a video that has made rounds on social media, about twenty individuals tried to locate Biggie carrying placards and verbally airing their displeasure.

The group was held back by a team of security personnel, but that did not stop them from demanding their votes must count.

Nigerians react

moliehintja:

"How do they know that's Biggie's house?"

tangi_l":

"They don’t know what Biggie is up to, these people could ruin Peres game, and also, why are they only like 15?"

milly_posh21:

"Seriously? On a Monday morning? Indeed the youths are lazy."

realmade_visuals:

"Una papa no get work sha."

sunayodeji:

"Now I can see una papa no get work. Why una no use the same energy go meet the politicians way de spend our money anyhow and nothing to show."

Pere's team releases statement

Pere's team released an official statement calling for fans to calm down and exercise patience despite the twist.

It noted that Big Brother had a reputation for fair conduct and their integrity has never been in question.

The statement also addressed the fans who planned to stage a protest for Pere, and implored them to stay calm.

Source: Legit