Reno Omokri has taken to social media to react to BBNaija star, Pere’s fans who took to the streets in protest

The aggrieved BBNaija fans were upset after Big Brother put Angel and Pere in a white room for them to battle for a finalist spot

The former presidential aide was disappointed to see youths protesting the situation and noted that perhaps Nigerians deserved Buhari

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has reacted to the trending video on social media of aggrieved BBNaija fans protesting the perceived injustice of the show organisers.

BBNaija star, Pere’s fans, took to the streets on a Monday morning with placards to air their grievances after the housemate was ‘robbed’ of his place as a finalist and made to play a game with his co-star, Angel, to secure his spot.

In a lengthy note on Instagram, Reno noted that the young Nigerians who took to the streets were not protesting the devaluation of the naira or insecurity in the country among other ills.

Omokri stated that only few Nigerians will turn up when it comes to protesting for their rights but will gladly sell out a Wizkid concert. Not stopping there, Reno concluded his post by saying that perhaps Nigerians do deserve Buhari as their president.

Excerpts from his post reads:

“They are protesting because they claim Big Brother cheated Pere. Now, you see why Nigeria is the way she is? Ask Nigerians to come out to protest for their rights and few will come out, if any. Ask them to come out for a Wizkid concert, and people who can’t feed will miraculously acquire money and sell out the concert. Imagine this going on on a Monday, when they should be productive at work or their businesses. We love to give our energies to the trivial, not the vital. Nigerians, perhaps we do deserve Buhari!”

Social media users react

Read some of the comments from internet users to Reno Omokri's take on the issue:

Iam_hormahwummie:

"On a Monday morning, I’m beyond disappointed ☹️"

Ib_ozy:

"Lol.. truth is most of you criticizing those people protesting would have done same for white money. Plus Reno, Nigerians came out to protest(ENDSARS), wnat was the outcome? "

Billionaireintraining26:

"Individuals have right to protest if they feel cheated on. Oga what have you done since dey increase dollar price."

Raphaeljoy_quotes:

"On a Monday Morning. It’s really sad."

Franklintayokhe:

"They are protesting because they are being cheated on. It painful."

Actor Frederick Leonard slams BBNaija organisers over Pere's situation

When Ebuka announced that the Sunday night eviction will come with a twist, little did BBNaija fans know that it would be an upsetting one.

Pere was called first and his eviction turned out to be fake as he was taken to the white room in the house, he was shortly joined by Angel who was fake evicted as well.

According to Biggie, one of them would make it back to the house as the fifth finalist after playing an intense game. Pere's fans took this in good faith until the voting scores emerged and it got everyone infuriated seeing that Pere beat Angel with a wide margin of votes.

One of the numerous people who reacted to Biggie's twist was Nollywood actor, Frederick Leonard. The movie star on his Instagram page, shared a photo of how fans voted for their fave and likened Biggie's twist to Nigerian politics.

