Ikoyi, Lagos state - A Federal High Court has sentenced one Olukeye Adedayo to 76 years imprisonment for internet-related offences on Thursday, June 19.

This was disclosed in a statement shared on X on Thursday by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Legit.ng gathered that Adedayo was earlier arraigned in 2024 on an 18-count charge bordering on sharing of child pornography, impersonation and sextortion to the tune of N721,500 in Lagos

Justice Alexander Owoeye of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi pronounced the conviction on Thursday.

The statement reads:

Justice Alexander Owoeye of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Thursday, June 19, 2025, convicted and sentenced one Olukeye Adedayo to 76 years imprisonment.

Adedayo was arraigned sometime in 2024 on an 18-count charge bordering on transmission of child pornography, fraudulent impersonation, and sextortion to the tune of N721,500.00 (Seven Hundred and Twenty One Thousand, Five Hundred Naira ) by the Lagos Zonal Directorate 2 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Count one of the charges reads:

“That you, Olukeye Adedayo Olalekan (a.k.a hrm87, charlotte 708 and harlilott_ 716), on or about the 13th February, 2023 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, intentionally used the Instagram virtual network to create a group " Expose Janjua Robin Nudes" to distribute child p*rnography and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 23(1)(C)and punishable under Section 23(1)(e) of the of Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act, 2015”.

Adedayo pleads not guilty

According to the EFCC statement, Adedayo pleaded not guilty to the charges when they were read to him.

He pleaded “not guilty” to the charges when they were read to him, thereby leading to his full trial.

The statement further revealed that the prosecuting counsel, Bilikisu Buhari, representing EFCC, presented two witnesses in court.

"During the trial that began on June 5, 2024, the prosecution counsel, Bilikisu Buhari, presented two witnesses: Wahid Hamidi, a Police Sergeant with the Serious Crime Unit of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, RCMP, and Saidu Yakubu, an operative of the EFCC.

"Buhari also presented several evidence to prove the prosecution’s case against the defendant. "

Justice Owoeye delivers verdict

Delivering judgment on Thursday, Justice Owoeye found Olukeye guilty of the 18 counts and sentenced him accordingly.

The Judge sentenced him to two years imprisonment on counts one to four of procuring, distributing of child pornography and cyberstalking; four years imprisonment on counts five to 14 of retention and disguising the origin of proceeds of fraud, without an option of fine; seven years imprisonment on counts 15 to 18 of obtaining property under false pretences, without an option of fine. The sentences are to run concurrently.," the statement read.

Legit.ng gathers that one of the alleged victims of Adedayo, a 14-year-old boy in Surrey, B.C., Canada, died.

In February 2023, police were called to a residence in Surrey for reports of a sudden death involving a male youth, according to CBC.

Canadian police said they quickly determined the 14-year-old had been a target of sextortion, in which he had been fooled into thinking a person asking for intimate images over Instagram and Snapchat was a teenage girl.

The perpetrator, according to the police, then told the boy to buy them gift cards to prevent the images from being distributed online. It was confirmed that the teenager died by suicide. Police did not name the boy, and the family has requested his name not be publicised.

