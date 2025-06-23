Legit.ng Ranked 2nd in Online Media Reach in Nigeria by Reuters Digital News Report

In a momentous achievement for digital journalism in Nigeria, Legit.ng has been ranked second in online media reach across the country behind BBC, according to the 2025 Reuters Institute Digital News Report. The recognition solidifies Legit.ng's standing as Nigeria’s most influential digital news platform and a household name for millions seeking credible and timely information.

The Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism, based at the University of Oxford, is widely respected for its annual Digital News Report, a trusted global benchmark that evaluates trends in online news consumption, audience trust, and media reach across over 40 countries. For Legit.ng to rank second in online media reach ahead of other indigenous media platforms underscores the platform’s wide audience reach and the deep trust readers place in its content.

Founded with a mission to make quality journalism accessible to all, Legit.ng has steadily built a reputation for innovative storytelling, data-driven reporting, and a forward-thinking digital strategy. The platform’s content cuts across politics, business, entertainment, human interest, and fact-checking, with a strong emphasis on audience-centric reporting that reflects the pulse of Nigerian society.

What makes this ranking even more impressive is the highly competitive nature of Nigeria’s media landscape. With more than 200 online platforms vying for audience attention in a mobile-first, social-media-driven environment, Legit.ng’s rise to the top echelon of news platforms is a result of relentless innovation and strategic audience engagement.

Industry observers have pointed to the company’s agile newsroom operations, use of artificial intelligence in content optimization, and robust multimedia offerings — including short-form videos, explainer reels, and interactive features — as key differentiators that keep audiences engaged and returning daily.

Moreover, Legit.ng has made significant investments in media literacy initiatives, editorial transparency, and internal training programs to maintain ethical standards and build trust. These efforts have contributed to its inclusion in global journalism initiatives such as The Trust Project and the Meta Journalism Project.

Speaking about the milestone, Rahaman Abiola—Legit.ng’s Editor-in-Chief, noted:

“This recognition reflects the hard work, creativity, and commitment of every member of our team. From newsroom to tech, from audience development to proofreading, your dedication continues to set us apart. We are grateful to our readers and proud of the work our team puts in every day.”

As Legit.ng celebrates this achievement, the organization is also looking ahead with a renewed sense of purpose. With digital transformation continuing to reshape how news is produced and consumed, Legit.ng’s recognition by the Reuters Institute signals that homegrown Nigerian media can lead and innovate on the world stage. The platform’s trajectory serves as a compelling case study in how audience-first thinking, tech-driven journalism, and editorial integrity can converge to create lasting impact.

For now, the celebration is well-earned, but the journey is far from over. As the 2025 Reuters Report shows, Legit.ng is not only a key player in Nigeria’s media ecosystem but a pace-setter in the future of African digital journalism.

