When Bobrisky's ex-PA, Oye Kyme decided to spill dirty secrets about him, she also mentioned the fact that he had something 'intimate' with billionaire businessman, Mompha

The businessman has taken to social media to debunk the allegation and even threatened to sue the Ivorian lady

To prove to people that he is happily married with kids like he claimed, Mompha shared clips of the moment he splugred millions on four brand new iPhone 13

Social media went into a frenzy after Bobrisky's ex-PA of Ivorian origin, Oye Kyme decided to drag him on social media by spilling his secrets.

The young lady held a question and answer segment and she revealed amongst other things that Bobrisky and billionaire businessman, Mompha had a 'thing' together.

Mompha and family show off their new phones Photo credit: @mompha

Source: Instagram

Mompha in a conference call with media personality, Daddy Freeze, debunked the allegation after he threathebed to sue Oye Kyme.

Mompha shows off his family

Taking to his Instagram story channel, the billionaire showed off his family as he took them shopping.

Mompha splurged millions on four brand new iPhones for himself, wife and their two kids. The businessman welcomed his kids to the iPhone gang as they showed off their new gadgets in the car.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

Some people are of the opinion that the businessman was trying to divert attention from the issue at hand to his family.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

monalisa_4_real:

"Trying to distract us. You lash bob or you no lash bob???"

calm_annie_:

"Damage control."

pematech_gadgets:

"Wetin that small girl wan do with iphone 13. See money must be made."

abysfoodcatalog:

"Is this to remove attention from the accusations that you are bobriskys boyfriend? If yes it will work cos Nigerians will soon start tapping into your anointing and forget the other drama."

rita_chicano:

"Story he wan confused us from the gist."

Bobrisky and Mompha react to Oye Kyme's allegations

In a post sighted on Instagram, Mompha sent a message to Bobrisky's ex-PA demanding why she decided to say that he had something 'intimate' with Bobrisky.

He urged her to get ready for him because he would sue her in her country for defamation of character.

Bobrisky on the other hand, dared his former employee to set foot in Nigeria and assured her that she would deliver her baby in prison.

