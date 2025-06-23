Oluwabukola Atanda Abdulrafiu has clinched the 2025 ÀTẸ́LẸWỌ́ Prize with Oríloníṣe, receiving a ₦1 million cash award

ÀTẸ́LẸWỌ́ co-founder Ibrahim Oredola said this year returned to a single-winner format like the 2021 edition

The winning manuscript, Oríloníṣe, blends Yorùbá oral tradition, ancestral wisdom and poetic technique to explore destiny and self-discovery

Ibadan, Nigeria - Poet and author Oluwabukola Atanda Abdulrafiu has been named the recipient of the 2025 ÀTẸ́LẸWỌ́ Prize for Yorùbá Literature, awarded for his poetry manuscript Oríloníṣe.

The announcement was made on Saturday, June 21, during a ceremony held at the Tunde Odunlade Arts Gallery, Ibadan, as part of the fifth anniversary celebration of the literary prize. Abdulrafiu will receive a cash award of ₦1 million.

His winning manuscript was selected from 21 entries submitted from Nigeria and the diaspora.

Prize marks milestone edition with single winner format

According to the organisers in a statement sent to LEGIT.ng, this year’s edition marked a shift from the usual multiple-category winners to a single overall winner, which coincidentally depicts the format of the inaugural prize in 2021, also awarded to a poetry collection.

Speaking at the event, ÀTẸ́LẸWỌ́ co-founder Ibrahim Oredola described this year’s edition as symbolic.

“Unlike previous editions where we had one overall winner and winners across other genres, this year we are selecting only one single winner and interestingly, that winner happens to be from the Poetry category,” he said.

“It feels like we’ve come full circle.”

Co-founder and poet Rasaq Malik Gbolahan expressed appreciation to the judges and supporters of the prize over the years.

“We sincerely thank the judges of this year’s edition, as well as all the judges who have served in the last four editions. Their time, integrity, and deep knowledge have helped shape this platform into what it is today,” he said.

He also expressed gratitude to the primary backers of the initiative, including Mr. Oladele Onile-Ere, Prof. Adeleke Adeeko, Mr. Oye Olatoye, Mr. Ayo Adams, and Chief Tunde Odunlade.

The ÀTẸ́LẸWỌ́ Prize for Yorùbá Literature was established in 2021 to support and promote contemporary writing in Yorùbá, addressing challenges such as a lack of publishers, poor distribution, and declining readership of indigenous literature.

Abdulrafiu’s winning collection Oríloníṣe researches themes of destiny (orí), self-discovery, and ancestral wisdom through a blend of Yorùbá philosophy, oral tradition, and modern poetic technique.

With this recognition, he joins a growing community of emerging voices revitalising the Yorùbá literary tradition. His work is expected to feature in future publications, translations, and literary events both locally and internationally.

