A man named Rahul Jalil stunned the internet as he showcased how he transformed his mother's poorly-looking bathroom

In old and new snaps he shared, the young man gave the bathroom a total makeover and this earned him the admiration of many people

The post has gone viral on social media as people couldn't get enough of the modern bathroom and its chic finishes

How far will you go to give your mother the bathroom of her dreams? For one young man identified as Rahul Jalil, he decided to gut his mum's old bathroom before he got to work, building a brand new one.

He shared the before and after pictures on social media and this got many gushing.

The before and after images of a young man's stellar effort to give his mum a brand new bathroom. Image: Rahul Jalil

The man shared photos of the old look of the bathroom side by side its transformed state.

What had formerly looked like something in a desolate area now wears a look of a bathroom obtainable in a 5 star hotel.

Social media reacts

Many people ask Rahul to renovate their bathrooms too and plenty more jokingly ask to be this young man's second mother.

There are also those who praised his work, asking about the cost of renovations.

@emekah_ opined:

"Fixed is too humble, you installed another bathroom."

@sisaBanks remarked:

"Do you need another mother? I can be one too. How much did it cost you?"

@SelinaTour wrote:

"Think you're in the wrong job! My dream home eat your heart out. Mum must be very happy."

@thereal_rayg stated:

"You are an amazing son. Congrats on meeting your goals!"

@xthemotherland said:

"Da*mn, I'm really an adult 'cause this sexy as hell."

Man renovates mum's house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had renovated his mum's house in style.

The young man lost his father but the person who struggled so much with the untimely demise is none other than his wonderful mother.

The faithful son transformed her house into a home through a simple renovation that gave every corner the facelift it deserved.

The walls were changed from a dull shade of green to a bright, sunny shade of yellow. He then placed a plasma TV in the living room and reupholstered the seats to a cool navy blue.

He wrote:

“It has been a tough year to many of us. I lost my dad and could not travel to pay my last respect. My mum has been struggling after dad died so I wanted to do something special for her."

