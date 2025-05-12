A terminal operator at Apapa port has reported its highest-ever export volume for one month in April 2025

This is a vast improvement from he figure reported a year earlier, and the terminal is looking to set a new record in 2025

This corroborates the increase in Nigeria's non-oil exports, with cocoa and fertilisers at the top of the list

Legit.ng journalist Ruth Okwumbu-Imafidon has over a decade of experience in business reporting across digital and mainstream media.

The APM Terminals Apapa has announced that it recorded a surge in the monthly export cargoes in April 2025.

In April 2025, APM Terminals Apapa handled 8,687 Twenty-Feet Equivalent Units (TEUs) of export cargoes, reflecting a 30% increase from the 6,606 TEUs in April 2024.

A statement released by the APM terminal on Sunday confirmed that this is the highest figure recorded in a single month since its inception in 2006.

Since 2006 when the operator started operations at the port, this marks the highest monthly volume recorded. Photo credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Export volumes have shown consistent growth in recent years, increasing from 53,807 TEUs in 2022 to 70,432 TEUs in 2023, and reaching 77,631 TEUs in 2024.

Several new items have been added to Nigeria's export list in recent times, including the new Obodo blend of the sweet crude, exported by Mike Adenuga's Conoil Producing.

How increasing exports affect Nigeria

APM Terminals Manager, Steen Knudsen, emphasized that the consistent growth in exports has positively impacted Nigeria’s trade balance.

Knudsen highlighted that the federal government’s focus on boosting exports has led to significant improvements at the terminal, including the launch of a new rail service in February 2025 to streamline the movement of goods to Apapa port

He added that the operator has successfully reduced the time exports spend in the terminal by expanding yard capacity and introducing dedicated truck lanes to streamline the process and speed up ship departure.

Knudsen stated that Nigerian shippers get to benefit when they can leave the ports fully loaded with exports as against leaving empty. This significantly improves the overall cost of shipment, the PUNCH reports.

Knudsen acknowledged the support from the Nigerian Ports Authority, Nigerian Railway Corporation, and other stakeholders, which has enabled APM Terminals Apapa to enhance its services.

Dangote set to export more polypropylene

Recall that Dangote Packaging Limited has disclosed plans to increase its polypropylene exports into the African market.

The company’s board chairman, Robert Ade-Odiachi, stated this at a recent board meeting.

Almost 50% of Nigeria's export revenue come from Cocoa, and related products like Cocoa butter. Photo credit: Contributor

Source: AFP

He highlighted the importance of the move, saying the company is raising its production from 36 million to 56 million polypropylene bags per month.

Nigeria's non-oil exports increase

In related news, Nigeria's non-oil exports have increased to $1.7 billion, with its growth outpacing oil exports.

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) released the list of top non-oil exports from January to March 2025, showing that several products remained on the list, while a few others joined in.

Legit.ng reported that cocoa had consolidated its position as Nigeria's top non-oil export, with almost half of the total non-oil exports originating from cocoa and related products.

