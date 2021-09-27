Master KG is in a celebratory mood after his Jerusalema deluxe album reached a whopping 300 million streams on Spotify

The album features the popular South African music producer's hit single Jerusalema and all its remixes

The Limpopo-born musician's fans took to his comment section to praise him for producing quality music

Master KG has taken to social media to celebrate after Spotify announced that his Jerusalema deluxe album has reached over 300 million streams on the music streaming platform.

Master KG is celebrating after his 'Jerusalema' album hit 300m streams on Spotify. Image: @masterkgsa

Source: UGC

The world-renowned music producer's album consists of his hit single Jerusalema and all its variations. The track Jerusalema has been keeping the world dancing since lockdown began in most countries following the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19.

The South African star has won countless international and local awards with the banger. He has also been touring the world to perform the hit live for his international fans.

According to TshisaLIVE, the musician, who has also produced hits for the likes of Nomcebo Zikode, Akon and DJ Tira, shared his exciting news with his fans.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Internet users also took to his comments section to congratulate the Limpopo-born artist. Check out some of their comments below:

@ManChriz54 said:

"This is proof that quality music matters a lot. Look what you have achieved with just one banger of a song. Congrats KG. Limpopo's finest product!!!!"

@OLA29636117 commented:

"Album of the year. Jerusalema is too hot."

@EvansBaloyie wrote:

"Congrats bro... We love you even here in heaven."

@Vusijay2 said:

"This song is the reason that I dance in the rain."

@Ddl06878749 added:

"Best song... I will always love this song."

Nigerian singer Ladipoe brags as he bags first international award nomination

Mavin Records star, Ladipo Eso popularly known as Ladipoe or Poe has joined the list of Nigerian superstar artistes who have been recognised by international awards organisers.

He was nominated for BET awards in the Best International Flow category alongside South African Nasty C, Brazilian Xama, the French duo of Laylow and Gazo and UK duo Little Simz and Dave.

This nomination is Ladipo's first-ever on the international scene and he was all excited about it.

Source: Legit