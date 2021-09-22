Mavin Record act, Ladipoe has gotten his first international award nomination after being recognised by BET

He was nominated in the BET best International Flow Category alongside South African Nasty C and other music stars

Fellow musicians and fans have congratulated him for this laudable recognition and he is proud about it

Mavin Records star, Ladipo Eso popularly known as Ladipoe or Poe has joined the list of Nigerian superstar artistes who have been recognised by international awards organisers.

Ladipoe nominated for BET awards.



He was nominated for BET awards in the Best International Flow category alongside South African Nasty C, Brazilian Xama, the French duo of Laylow and Gazo and UK duo Little Simz and Dave.

This nomination is Ladipo's first-ever on the international scene and he was all excited about it.

He broke the news to his fans on his verified Instagram page with a caption:

"NOMINATED FOR A BET AWARD! My first international nomination! Representing my country ! Replacing old narratives with new ones! And the year is not even over yet".

Fans reaction

A number of celebrities and fans have congratulated Ladipoe on his international recognition, Legit.ng captured some of the messages, read below;

Veeiye:

"YOU DESERVE IT!"

Wishaak49

"Well deserved, we said it! #Global."

Dadaboyehiz:

"BET levels."

Kemiadetiba:

"This is such an amazing moment. And it's just punctuation in what has been an amazing story and journey so far. Grab on to a STAR!!!"

Elozonam

"Mad ting!!!! Congrats G."

Johnnydrille

"Congratulations brother."

Richassani

"Yo! Congrats King!"

Adesuaetomi:

"Get itttt Poe! Congratulations."

Babyfreshmavin:

"Greatness in session just the beginning."

Ayrastarr

"So happy for you Poe !!!!"

Wizkid beats Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga to win MTV VMA

Legit.ng reported that Nigerian superstar, Wizkid beat the likes of Justin Biebier and Lady Gaga to win MTV VMA awards in the United States.

The Nigerian was rewarded for his role on Beyonce's Brown Skin Girl after winning in the Best Cinematography category of the awards betting top American music stars for the coveted prize

The MTV VMA is another addition to Wizkid's impressive records of awards on the international scene, he is also a Grammy winner.

Source: Legit.ng