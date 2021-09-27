A Muslim cleric who saved over 200 Christians from bandits' attack in 2018 has been honoured by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN)

Imam Abdullahi Abubakar received special recognition from the Christian group during its 45th anniversary

Abubakar was celebrated in Nigeria and internationally when he shunned religious differences and risked his life to save hundreds of Christians

Imam Abdullahi Abubakar has been honoured by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) three years after saving the lives of over 200 Christians from bandits' attack in Barkin Ladi, Plateau state.

The disclosure was made in a press release signed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo's spokesperson, Laolu Akande, and shared on Facebook by Buhari Sallau.

Imam Abdullahi Abubakar has been specially recognised by the Christian Association of Nigeria. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

Source: Facebook

Recall that Abubakar, the Chief Imam of Nghar village in Gashish District in Plateau state, was awarded the Nigerian Star by the US Embassy.

According to Akande, the cleric received special recognition from CAN during the body’s 45th anniversary.

The statement read in part:

"The Imam that saved the lives of over 200 Christians in Barkin Ladi, Plateau State, Abdullahi Abubakar, also received a special CAN recognition.

"It would be recalled that the VP had received the Imam in the Presidential Villa in May 2019 and praised him severally in public for his acts of courage, sacrifice and tolerance when he stuck out his neck to protect Christians who were being pursued to be attacked during a conflict situation in Barkin Ladi on June 23, 2018."

