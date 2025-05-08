A Nigerian man has shared the voice note that his little nephew sent to his father after taking the last position in class

In the voice note, the little boy begged his father for forgiveness, noting that he did his best but still got 28th position

His father's reaction in the WhatsApp chat was heartwarming as he encouraged his son to focus during classes so he can do better next time

A heartwarming exchange between a Nigerian father and son has gone viral on social media.

The conversation began when the little boy sent a voice note to his father, apologising for his disappointing academic performance.

Little boy apologises over poor academic result

The boy had ranked 28th out of 28 students in his class, and he was clearly heartbroken about his performance.

His uncle identified as @chinoberry on TikTok shared the voice note online and shared the background story behind it.

In the voice note, the boy pleaded with his father to forgive him, promising to do better next time.

"Daddy forgive me. I carry 28 over 28. I carry last. Next time I will do better. Forgive me please. I tried my best," the boy said.

His father's response was encouraging as he comforted his son, telling him not to worry and that he would do better next time.

He also offered some valuable advice, encouraging his son to focus in class and ask questions if he didn't understand the teaching.

In his words:

"Meh Meh I forgive you. Don't worry next time you will try. If your teacher is teaching, focus. Try to understand. If you don't understand ask your teacher questions."

While sharing the chat online, the boy's uncle said:

"POV: My nephew begging his dad because he took 28/28 in his class."

Reactions as boy takes 28th position in class

TikTok users stormed the comments section to share their opinions about the post.

@Queen Bee said:

"This generation of parents are healing their childhood trauma by raising their kids with love."

@BAGGED said:

"For life no be everybody go take first, if I no take 28, another person go take am. Na my part I play. As far I try my best. Nothing spoil."

@MR.dayveed said:

"I remember back then my teacher gave me 31/31. I was the only child who doesn’t bring video cd and 5niara. Glory and praise international school Kuje Abuja 2003. But today. I’m a CEO and a Landlord."

@Thee_Zaza said:

"As simple as this sounds, it made me teary cause I wasn’t treated with such love and correction as a child."

@abrahammercy422 said:

"I remember taking 31st position shame no gree me go house. I was d dullest among my siblings but today i am doing great in higher institution without sorting. Proud of myself clean results."

@Starr said:

"I remember when I was in primary 4, I failed in 3rd term, took my result home my dad didn’t shout, he prayed for me, read the Bible and adviced me, and he got me new books to repeat that class."

@Stain less commented:

"Too much love makes the child dull he knows his parents will back him up even if he fails. I thought my parents hate me back then but now I realize it’s all for my good."

@vvvv added:

"I got 9th position pry schl. Thought I'll be beaten cuz dad said I must take btw 1st to 3rd. got home, dad gave me snacks and never mentioned it."

