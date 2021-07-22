A video of a Chief Imam praying with a congregation during a church service in Ikorodu recently warmed hearts on social media

A video of a Chief Imam praying with a congregation during a church service in the Ikorodu area of Lagos has got people talking on social media.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, the cleric prayed in both Muslim and Christian ways to which the congregation responded.

The Chief Imam prayed with Christians in a church in the Ikorodu area of Lagos. Photo credit: @instablog9ja

He said:

"Let's give thanks to God. Praise the Lord. Somebody shout Alleluia. Amen somebody. Our prayers will be answered, we will be filled with joy. This year's harvest will not be our last. Praise the Lord. Somebody praise the living God. Amen somebody."

The Christian cleric was behind his Muslim counterpart all the while and kept smiling as the prayer was ongoing.

Many are impressed

@glowryhaa said:

"Religion is peace."

@thriftsterclothing commented:

"One love... as it should be."

@hope_benjamin29 wrote:

"Mmmm things are changing."

@bitcoin_chief wrote:

"Live and Let’s Live. They should Allow Amadioha and Sango come out too And Let’s all Live."

Reverend father celebrates Sallah with Muslim

In other news, Reverend Father Peter Ayanbadejo has got people talking on social media after celebrating Eid-el-Kabir with Muslims at a central mosque in Ogun Waterside local government area of Ogun state.

Photos of the Christian cleric with his Muslim counterparts were shared on Facebook by The Partner Newspaper, Ijebu-Ode-Ode Diocese.

Reverend Father Ayanbadejo is the dean of Ogbere Catholic Deanery.

In some of the photos, the priest could be seen sitting on a mat in the mosque. He could also be seen taking a group photo with some Muslim faithful.

