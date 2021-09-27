A dance video is going viral on social media and it has people showing its funny side

The video shows an enthusiastic lady busting her best moves with an inanimate object as her partner

The video was shared on social media and it is getting major attention with close to 60k views

Dance can be considered an expression of one's self, and sometimes that expression means dancing with "partners" who are not exactly living things.

Just ask one special lady who recently showcased her smooth moves while dancing with a crate. Yes, you read right.

This lady has Mzansi laughing after a video was shared of her dancing with a crate. Image: @kulanicool

Source: UGC

A crate and a lady

In a video shared by social media user, @kulanicool, we see the lady and the crate perform a unique dance routine that has people both intrigued and tickled.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Although the lady has a pretty questionable partner, there's no denying she knows how to party and her dance skills had the crowd energised.

@kulanicool cheekily captioned the post:

"Pitori Vibe."

Watch the video here

The comment section shows the humorous side of Mzansi and thanks to the reference to Pretoria (Pitori), the city is the centre of the jokes.

@_Malusi_:

"That place called Pretoria is something else. I was once at a party ko Sosha this other lady was dancing on top of the speaker."

@MtsweniBlack:

"Lol I'm never visiting PTA."

@Nthabis52103927:

"She can beat us to death this one."

A lady entertained wedding guests

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady, Chiamaka Goodness, showed she is an amazing dance hall mover as she displayed her dancing skill during a wedding ceremony.

Chiamaka quickly became the centre of attention at the event as the MC turned her hypeman. Getting into a dance mode did not take her long.

In a video that has gone viral on Instagram, the lady went into a frenzy as she danced fast, demonstrating her beautiful legwork (gbese) moves.

Female dancer 'ruled' the day

In other news, a young lady made a very big statement with her dance moves at a wedding ceremony as people cheered her on.

The maid of honour and a man in a black suit took to the centre floor as they slugged it out in a dance

Source: Legit.ng News