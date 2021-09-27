INEC has expressed serious concern in the southeast region of the country regarding threats from the Proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra

The chief press secretary to the commission’s chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi noted that crisis may loom if INEC fails to conduct general elections in the region

Meanwhile, Oyekanmi made this remarks while reacting to the message sent across by a disciple of IPOB who had said the Anambra guber poll would not hold

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it is deeply concerned about the situation in the South-East especially as it concerns threats to disrupt the elections in the zone.

The Punch reports that INEC also explained that there could be constitutional crisis if it (commission) was unable to conduct general elections in the region.

The electoral body was clear that election would not be organised under chaotic conditions.

Rotimi Oyekanmi says constitutional crisis looms as INEC is deeply concerned over Southeast elections ahead of Anambra guber poll. Photo credit: Rotimi Lawrence Oyekanmi, INEC Nigeria

Source: Facebook

The chief press secretary to the commission’s chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, made this disclosure during an interview on Friday, September 24.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra had earlier threatened that no election would hold in the entire Southeast zone (Imo, Anambra, Enugu, Ebonyi and Abia states) till it achieved its agitation for secession from the Nigerian state.

Simon Ekpa, a self-acclaimed disciple of Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB leader, had also said the governorship election in Anambra state slated for Saturday, November 6, 2021, would not hold.

Oyekanmi said:

“The commission is deeply concerned about the security situation in the Southeast. It is an established fact that INEC cannot carry out electoral activities under chaotic conditions.

“God forbid that INEC is unable to conduct such elections at the appointed time because this will lead to a constitutional crisis. The constitution did not envisage that such elections will not hold.

“With regard to the Anambra governorship election scheduled for November 6, we are aware of the various efforts by the security agencies on the one hand, and all the men and women of goodwill in the region on the other, to calm things down.”

Earlier, as part of the efforts to improve the credibility and the safety of the electoral process in Nigeria, the commission took to its Facebook page to reveal the commencement of the nationwide display of the register for claims and objections.

Electoral Bill: Yiaga hosts key stakeholders in Abuja, calls for Harmonisation by NASS

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Yiaga Africa has urged the National Assembly to set up a conference committee to harmonise different versions of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill passed by the Senate and House of Representatives.

The Director of Programmes, Yiaga Africa, Cynthia Mbamalu, made the call while speaking to journalists on the sidelines of a ‘Stakeholders’ Reflection Roundtable on Electoral Reform’ held in Abuja on Friday, September 17.

Mbamalu called on President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the bill when submitted to him, saying that the country needs an electoral law that can be tried at least in the next election and during off-cycle elections before the general elections.

2023: Prof Attahiru Jega, endorsed as Nigeria’s next president

Earlier, the Jega Supporters Movement of Nigeria has endorsed the former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Attahiru Jega, as the best candidate to serve as president in 2023.

Reports indicate that the group in a statement in Kano state argued that Jega has the leadership qualities to move Nigeria forward.

Legit.ng gathered that the chairman of the support group, Ahamad Tijjani, pointed out that Jega’s achievements in the academic sector and as the chairman of INEC stands him out.

Source: Legit.ng