Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state has revealed the position of governors in the country regarding the anti-open grazing law

Fayemi said that all governors have agreed that open grazing is outdated and thereby clamour for a need to take on the modern management approach

He noted that they have all embraced a new plan presented recently by the National Executive Council

Kayode Fayemi, the Ekiti state governor is unhappy with the controversy surrounding the anti-open grazing law and has come in for all governors in the country.

The chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) Fayemi, had on Sunday, September 26, disclosed that all governors in the country have in principle agreed that open grazing was outdated and there was need to embrace modern livestock management approaches, This Day reported.

Fayemi said the governors have also subscribed to the national livestock transformation plan via the National Economic Council decision that was taken during a meeting chaired by the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo.

Governor Fayemi shares crucial details on the anti-open grazing law controversy and the position of all governors. Photo credit: Kayode Fayemi

Meanwhile, his remark was in the light of the feud generated by the comments of Governors of Ondo state, Rotimi Akeredolu and his Kaduna counterpart, Malam Nasir El- Rufai, following the anti-open grazing laws being adopted in most southern states.

He said:

“Any time there is an altercation between any of my colleagues, it is something that I feel wholly uncomfortable about because it takes us away from the substance, in this case on open grazing.

“I can tell you that we have taken a position as the NGF and both sides of the divide are correct. On the one hand, we have all agreed at the level of the NGF that open grazing is outdated and we need to look for alternative modern livestock management approaches.”

He affirmed that there was a need to balance the position of the southern governors on anti-open grazing legislation with that of the Northern Governors’ Forum by giving support to all states that have subscribed to the modern plan through funding from federal government agencies.

Recall that the southwest governor took to his Facebook page to reveal that he recently consulted with President Muhammadu Buahri at the Presidential Villa, on Thursday, September 9, to discuss issues of national importance, in pursuit of national cohesion, stability and security in the country.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that as part of their efforts to address the recurrent herdsmen/farmers crisis in their region, southern governors in may unanimously decided to put an end to open grazing.

To make the ban on open grazing effective, they resolved to put in place laws to that effect.

While many of the 17 governors in the southern region have gone ahead to enact the anti-open grazing law, six of them are yet to, even as the September 1 deadline agreed upon has passed.

Earlier, Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai of Kaduna state has said ranching remains the best option to stop the conflict between farmers and herders in the country.

The governor made the comment on Tuesday, September 21 while speaking to reporters at the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja.

